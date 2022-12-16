Commission approves grant applications

Approving applications for grants took up the bulk of the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The commission approved an application for a grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The matching grant is for $494,400.32 with half of the amount provided by the county using ARPA funds. The grant is for expanding the kitchen in the jail for additional cold and dry food storage.

Emergency Manager Nick Jones sought approval to apply for a grant for $50,000 for two tornado sirens to be placed in the county. The cost for the two sirens is expected to be more than the grant amount with the remainder paid for by the county.

The commission approved applying for the grant. Purchasing would be through a sealed bid process.

“We won’t have to install it, maintain it; the quote that I originally got was for two sirens,” Jones said. “They are solar powered.”

As IT Director, Jones also asked the commission to apply for a $120,000 matching grant with $12,000 supplied by the county to purchase a new managed computer firewall for the county jail, 50 new computers for county offices and five new laptops for the IT Department for scanning networks.

“The (existing) firewall is 6-7 years old, it’s near the end of its life,” he said. “We are looking at having it managed. If anything is wrong with it, we call them and they fix it.”

The commission approved the request.

Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf approached the commission to apply for a local records preservation grant for $15,000 for digitizing the marriage records. The commission approved the application.

The commission approved a change order with Spire for $3,217.07. The cost is for relocating a gas line due to the addition to the county jail. The funds will come from the ARPA grants.

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting last week to deal with business items.

The commission approved a change order for the jail additions for the amount of $2,632 for asbestos abatement of the boiler system.

Payment for a work order from Spire for $2,637.71 was approved. The existing natural gas pipeline for the backup generators for the Juvenile Detention Center has to be moved to accommodate the planned additions. The payment will be through ARPA funds.

The road and bridge department requested a step increase to administrative assistant II for an employee. Due to the new CBIZ policies being adopted, the employee is already compensated more than the new position would allow. The commission voted against the change in title.

HR Director Corey Schrum asked to have CBIZ policies approved. The county had hired CBIZ, an accounting, tax and advisory service to study how to streamline the compensation matrix and what an employee should be paid in order to stay competitive to other employers in the area. The commission approved the implementation of the CBIZ policies.

Treasurer Parks Peterson reported that the second check from the Prop. P tax has arrived. The amount was for $57,999.39.

The latest sales tax report shows a year to date increase of 4.12% or $513,373.92 over last year’s collection. The Prop. P tax receipt is not included in this amount.

The next St. Francois County Commission will hold their regular session Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington. There will be a budget hearing at the commission meeting room in the courthouse annex on Monday at 10 a.m.