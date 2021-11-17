Commission approves hospital agreement for grant process

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, the commission approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application by East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) for renovations to the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for use as a behavioral health hospital.

The MOU outlines the responsibility of all parties involved in the application of the grant. CDBG grants must go through a governmental agency.

The commission also approved an amended excessive force policy that the county must agree to for approval of the CDBG grant that EMAA is applying for.

The policy originally states, “The use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies within the County against individuals engaged in lawful and nonviolent civil rights demonstrations is prohibited. It is the policy of the County to enforce applicable state and local laws against physically barring the entrance to or exit from a facility or location that is the subject of such nonviolent civil rights demonstrations within its jurisdiction.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We would like to add the sentence, ‘A reasonable amount of force necessary to gain and maintain control of the situation is allowed.’”

In other business, the commission approved a cell phone allowance of $40 per month for juvenile detention staff and $50 per month for juvenile system attorneys and supervisors.

The commission will not be meeting Thanksgiving week. The next commission meeting will be Nov 30 at 10 a.m. in the commission room in the courthouse annex.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

