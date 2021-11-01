Commission approves jail projects bid

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, approval was given to the Goldberg Group to be the architect for projects at the county jail.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump requested the Goldberg Group after studying two bids for the work.
“…They’re the ones that have designed the additional part of the jail,” he said. “Their plans would coincide with that also. I think their correctional experience building large centers and small outweigh the other bidders in what they have to offer.”
Projects include expanding the COVID wing, replacing the roof and remodeling the basement with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about the prices of the bids.
“It was kind of complicated because each one kind of bid it in a different way,” Crump said.
The commission approved the request.
Later in the meeting, Josh Mandell, a representative of FGM Architects, asked for his firm to be used for the jail additions. Their bid was received two minutes after the deadline of 10 a.m., the day that was set for submissions.
Gallaher spoke in opposition to allowing the submission.
“I think if we allow entries after the deadline, we make a problem with our deadline program. Where does that stop? From now on, we could take a bid that is a week late. The other issue is, what if we open the bids, put them out here and everybody comes up and takes a picture of it and somebody else turns in one a day late that is $1 cheaper than everyone else? We open that door, too.”
The commission rejected a motion to allow FGM’s submission.
There were three items on the agenda that were tabled until a Thursday meeting after concerns were expressed from other county officials. Those agenda items included a bid for an employee compensation study by CBIZ and the approval of an excessive force prohibition resolution.
The third item was the approval of a resolution authorizing submitting a Community Development Block Grant for East Missouri Action Agency for the building renovation of the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.
During a Thursday open meeting, the commission approved hiring CBIZ to conduct an employee compensation study for a cost of $19,000.
The commission also opened several sealed requests for qualifications for architects to design several building projects for the county.
