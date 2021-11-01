Commission approves jail projects bid

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, approval was given to the Goldberg Group to be the architect for projects at the county jail.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump requested the Goldberg Group after studying two bids for the work.

“…They’re the ones that have designed the additional part of the jail,” he said. “Their plans would coincide with that also. I think their correctional experience building large centers and small outweigh the other bidders in what they have to offer.”

Projects include expanding the COVID wing, replacing the roof and remodeling the basement with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about the prices of the bids.

“It was kind of complicated because each one kind of bid it in a different way,” Crump said.

The commission approved the request.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later in the meeting, Josh Mandell, a representative of FGM Architects, asked for his firm to be used for the jail additions. Their bid was received two minutes after the deadline of 10 a.m., the day that was set for submissions.

Gallaher spoke in opposition to allowing the submission.