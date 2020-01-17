The St. Francois County Commission entered an agreement with the city of Farmington Tuesday during the commission meeting.
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland came before the commission about a payment to the city for a road overlay.
“This past summer, it was our plans to do major road improvements and overlay of Old Fredericktown Road from the city limits to Possum Hollow Road, which we did,” he said. “In the process of doing our preliminary work, we was under the understanding from the city that they had plans of annexing in a section of about two-tenths of a mile that was adjacent to the city limits.
"We were going to overlay that section anyway, and they came to us and said if you will overlay it, we will annex it in. However, their process of an overlay with guttering, storm drainage, and extra width, their specifications are different than ours.
“We came to an agreement with them that we would pay what we would have paid anyway, give that money to them, and they can pave and gutter it as they see fit. The amount that we agreed with them was approximately $14,000 that we would have spent anyway on this overlay. We haven’t overlaid it, the city is in the process of annexing that in and they are going to do it. It is our desire to pay this amount to the city of Farmington from the road and bridge overlay fund from our 2019 budget, which we have to have done this week.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked what would have happened if the county would have overlaid the section of road in question.
Copeland answered, “If … we would have laid our portion, they would have ripped it up, because they have to mill it down when they put their concrete curbing and storm drainage. [It will also be wider], theirs will be 24 feet wide with 3-inch overlay, where ours would be 20 feet wide with 2-inch overlay. In a sense, taxpayers' money is taxpayers' money. It would have been a wasted $14,000.”
The commission approved paying the funds to the city of Farmington.
In other business, Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission for permission to ask for bids for 120 linear feet of concrete box culvert for various bridge projects throughout the county this year.
“We have used these throughout the county the previous years, and they have worked really good for us.”
You have free articles remaining.
The commission gave permission to the road and bridge department to seek bids.
During public comments, Nancy Cozean-Jacobs asked the county for assistance in research on the route that the Trail of Tears took through the city of Farmington.
“I am involved with the city of Farmington right now on a bicentennial project to outline the Plank Road,” she said. “We’ve been working with Ste. Genevieve County, as well as Iron County, to map that road out, and we’re making real progress. In the process of doing this, we have found some historic information concerning the Trail of Tears.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Does the Trail of Tears parallel the Plank Road?”
Cozean-Jacobs answered, “That’s what we are plotting right now and we need your help. What we would like to do at this point, at the mayor’s suggestion … is what we would like to do is mark it again for Farmington.
“We are asking for your assistance of designating Farmington for that route. We are asking for records you may have. We would like to have historians or specialists help us plat — even though it says Farmington, we don’t know if they went down Columbia or Liberty Street.”
Associate Gay Wilkinson asked Cozean-Jacobs, “Who do you think in our county government would be [to research]?”
“That I just don’t know,” she said. “We are working with historians in Ste. Genevieve and groups in Ironton as well, that’s why I’m here to ask for your recommendations”
The county officials discussed whether the assessor’s and collector’s office would have maps from the era, along with the commissioner’s meeting minutes of the time.
Wilkinson added, “I think this is a historic part of our county and I think we would be happy to assist any way we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.