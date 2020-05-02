Commission approves purchases

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with several items of business during a recent regular session at the courthouse annex.
The commission approved the purchase of four patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s department for $80,900.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that the vehicles are used Missouri State Highway Patrol cars that typically have about 55,000-60,000 miles on them.
“This is not only in the budget, but the funds are here,” he said. “We are watching our expenditures pretty closely. I assume they are probably needed.”
Sheriff Dan Bullock noted that they were definitely needed to replace older cars.
“Some of our vehicles are getting old as usual and we need to keep updating our fleet,” he said. “We’ve got some 2011 Crown Vics with lots of miles on them. We are slowly building our fleet.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler reported to the county that liquor license renewals have been extended for a month.
Gallaher explained that the regular licenses are due June 30, and have been extended to Aug. 31 with no penalty.
Engler added, “It’s a state law, this is mainly for informational purposes to acknowledge that you are aware of it.”
Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked if the licenses will expire in June of next year.
Engler explained that they will have the same expiration. The extension is designed to give businesses that are closed time to generate money to renew the licenses.
“Hopefully, June of next year, they will be in business making money and paying their bills on time, especially bars and restaurants have really been hurt,” he said. “They’re cash strapped right now.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if this doesn’t get moved back a little bit further. The cash flow of restaurant owners I know are incurring, they’re just barely able to pay their rent, so they’re not going to build up anything until probably three to five months to be able to pay extra. I would assume the state would say we’re better off having you in business, take a couple of months, pay your people first, pay your rent, and get us paid.
"It doesn’t do any good to drive somebody out of business that is already beaten down. We need to try to help these people.”
The April sales tax report showed an increase of sales tax revenue from last year. Gallaher observed that this will be the last positive number for quite a while.
“We’ve been told by the state that this will be slowing down,” he said. “From listening to sales reports from businesses around, I expect that it will be slowing down.”
Seiberlich asked what month the sales receipts were based on.
Gallaher answered, “This is the April report for March receipts.”
Engler added, “Which has probably occurred in February.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.