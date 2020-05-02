Commission approves purchases

Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked if the licenses will expire in June of next year.

Engler explained that they will have the same expiration. The extension is designed to give businesses that are closed time to generate money to renew the licenses.

“Hopefully, June of next year, they will be in business making money and paying their bills on time, especially bars and restaurants have really been hurt,” he said. “They’re cash strapped right now.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if this doesn’t get moved back a little bit further. The cash flow of restaurant owners I know are incurring, they’re just barely able to pay their rent, so they’re not going to build up anything until probably three to five months to be able to pay extra. I would assume the state would say we’re better off having you in business, take a couple of months, pay your people first, pay your rent, and get us paid.

"It doesn’t do any good to drive somebody out of business that is already beaten down. We need to try to help these people.”

The April sales tax report showed an increase of sales tax revenue from last year. Gallaher observed that this will be the last positive number for quite a while.