Commission approves purchases

The St. Francois County Commission approved several expenditures and potential expenditures during their regular session Tuesday.

Sheriff Dan Bullock asked the commission for approval to buy four vehicles from Sam Scism Ford. The sheriff’s department normally buys their vehicles through a state contract, however Scism has the ability to reserve the vehicles below price of the state contract if the orders are placed before Dec. 31.

“Of course four vehicles are going to cost more than our $12,000 sealed bid threshold," Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said.0" Since the supplier is not on the state list, I checked this morning and we don’t have time to go through a sealed bid process and get that order in by the end of this year.

"I checked with the Auditor’s Office this morning and there is a stipulation that if they are available at a discount from a distributor for a limited period of time, we can buy them there. But we do need to post this for 10 days through electronic medium and the newspapers.”

The commission approved the publication of intent to purchase the four vehicles from Sam Scism Ford for $34,828 each.

Sherri Hampton, program director of the Family Treatment Court, told the commission they had terminated the contract they had with Presbyterian Children’s Services. She asked the commission to approve the services, instead as a professional service agreement.

“We can get that for $20 an hour less than what the bid price was for a child and family specialist,” she said. “This will be at no cost for the county, it will save us some grant funds we can reallocate elsewhere.”

The commission approved the professional service agreement.

Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley asked the commission to replace an air conditioning unit at the courthouse.

“We had two air conditioner compressors go out on the courthouse, and we had a temporary unit in the yard,” he said. “The other unit is just as old, I have it in the budget for next year to replace it. I would like to use the same company to replace it. It is the Omni Company through a state contract for $74,985.

“I need to get the ball rolling where we can do it in the off season where we don’t have to rent that outside unit, it was about $10,000 a month. Everything is backed up, everybody blames it on COVID. I need to get it ordered now.”

Briley was questioned about local vendors doing the replacement.

“When the other went out, I called several local vendors," he said. "Nobody could do this work.”

The commission approved ordering the replacement. Briley then asked to upgrade the HVAC for part of the county morgue.

“I’m talking about the office part,” he said. “We isolated the office from the morgue for the smell for the personnel to staff it. I called several vendors, I’ve been waiting for answers for a couple of months. I am now at the time that I need heat.”

The commission approved an emergency expense for $11,800 to upgrade the HVAC system.

In other business, the commission approved a request from Treasurer Parks Peterson to use preloaded debit cards to pay jurors for their services during trials.

“We have talked to some other county treasurers, some similar to us in size,” he said. “The cost is going to be 55 cents a card. That’s what we pay in stamps right now when we send a check out.

"Last week we had a trial where we had 300 checks to jurors sent out. We know the courts are about to ramp up heavily in the next few years. We ask the jurors, the people of this county to work for us for however long on a case. It takes about two weeks to get them paid by the time it goes through all the steps here and we put it in the mail.”

The county also approved a participation agreement for the county employee’s health insurance.

According to Gallaher, the last sales tax report for 2021 showed a collection of $12,468,746.21 year to date. The amount is an increase of $1,134,309.55 collected year to date compared to last year for an increase of 10.01%.

The county commission will be having a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget on Monday at 10 a.m. in the commission room. The proposed budget is available to view on the website sfcgov.org. The next commission regular session will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the commission room in the courthouse annex.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

