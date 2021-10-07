Commission approves RFQ for building addition

With the start of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief session Monday morning to deal with various issues.
Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission to approve a request for qualifications (RFQ) for Brockmiller Construction for a design build on the building addition at the road and bridge building on Woodlawn Drive.
“We went through their RFQ,” he said. “Everything was up to specifications. I know the county is using them for Construction Manager at Risk right now on various projects throughout the county.
"With this approval of our recommendation to you, this would allow us to go into phase II and phase III, which is a proposal on the price and the design. This was the only bid that we received when this was let out.”
The commission made the approval.
In August, Clay Copeland, superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department, asked the commission for approval to seek grants for a building expansion at the south barn on Woodlawn Drive. The expansion would house offices and a break room/locker room for road and bridge employees.
“…We need a safer work environment, our employees have no type of break room or meeting room facilities at all,” he said. “We’ve always needed a break room and locker room, as well as a safe room in the event of a major disaster … We are not ADA compliant at all. Frequently the public has to come in, whether it be vendors or citizens … Our HVAC system is antiquated, our office space and administrative areas are continually dusty and unhealthy.”
In other business, the commission finalized vacating an undeveloped section of Bess Road in northern St. Francois County.
Stephanie Schindler, county engagement specialist for the University Extension, gave the Extension’s quarterly report.
“Alyssa Bowyer, nutrition program associate, is charged with going into food pantries and school classrooms to teach nutrition,” Schindler said. “She has been at the St. Vincent de Paul every week for the past quarter. She has been in the one in Ste. Genevieve as well. She has been at the West County Community Hope Center doing an Eating Smart, Being Active with their participants.”
Bowyer also took part in the Family Emergency Preparedness Fair and had a display with about 150 people stopping by. She also held a “Kids in the Kitchen” for the Ste. Genevieve Summer Cooking Program.
Schindler also said that Livestock Specialist Kendra Graham has the Show-Me Select Heifer Program ongoing in Farmington and Jackson.
“We did a two-day tour for Ag Agents through their professional association,” she said. “They had about 35 come into St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties touring the various aspects of agriculture in the community.
"They toured the vegetable fields at Proffer and went to Ste. Genevieve and saw the Chinese Chestnut farm. They also did some agri-forestry products and went to one of the wineries.”
This week is 4-H Week. Schindler said that this summer that 4-H had day camps and the county fairs. At the Ste. Genevieve County Fair, the 4-H held a fundraising chicken fry and sold about 700 meals.
Schindler noted that Kayce Amsden, youth program associate, works with coding robotics.
“She has a small grant to do in-person coding activities,” Schindler said. “She had a coding workshop at the Farmington Library with 11-14 kids. In Potosi she had 5-6 kids. She works with the robotics club in St. Francois County and a virtual 4-H Club called the GOAT Coders, a statewide club with kids participating from all over the state.”
Amsden also teaches a Student Nutrition Advisory Council Club Friday mornings at the Mineral Area Homeschool Cooperative and then in the afternoon does STEM activities at the cooperative as well.
In the correspondence section, Tim Meadows of the Teamsters Union updated the commission on the county employee’s upcoming health insurance rates.
County offices will be closed Monday for Columbus Day. The next county commission meeting will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com