Commission approves RFQ for building addition

With the start of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief session Monday morning to deal with various issues.

Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission to approve a request for qualifications (RFQ) for Brockmiller Construction for a design build on the building addition at the road and bridge building on Woodlawn Drive.

“We went through their RFQ,” he said. “Everything was up to specifications. I know the county is using them for Construction Manager at Risk right now on various projects throughout the county.

"With this approval of our recommendation to you, this would allow us to go into phase II and phase III, which is a proposal on the price and the design. This was the only bid that we received when this was let out.”

The commission made the approval.

In August, Clay Copeland, superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department, asked the commission for approval to seek grants for a building expansion at the south barn on Woodlawn Drive. The expansion would house offices and a break room/locker room for road and bridge employees.