Commission approves road and bridge bids

Missouri Petroleum was the only bid for road oil.

There were three bidders for asphalt and Copeland recommended awarding the contracts to all three companies.

“One is from Fred Weber which is in Festus which is the only place that can receive a certain asphalt product that is called ‘easy street’ that we use for potholing,” he said. “We’ve also received a bid from Leadbelt Materials and Mineral Area Asphalt.

“These two asphalt plants, we would request that they both be awarded as … whichever plant we are closest to because the prices are very similar, and whichever plant has it available for that day is who we would go with.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Do these asphalt prices have a rider about the oil prices?”

“They do fluctuate,” Copeland said. “The bids that they give us now is what the oil index is currently. They will change as oil index prices change and it changes once a month and there’s a MoDOT index we can look at. The price that we have right now may not be the price we pay throughout the year. The same way with fuel. The fuel fluctuates as well.”

Copeland also recommended multiple vendors for tires for trucks and equipment.