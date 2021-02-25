Commission chooses engineering consultant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assessor Dan Ward asked for a renewal on a contract with the Lewis, Reed and Allen Law Firm for the county’s legal appeal against Spire Utilities.

“Over the years they wanted to depreciate their values a lot more than we felt that they should, along with several other counties in this joint lawsuit with Spire,” he said. “We are coming to a conclusion so we can satisfy the school districts with the money that is collected and holding in escrow.

"We evidently did not get our contract done in time last year, we have a couple of payments to Lewis, Reed and Allen.”

The next order of business were bids for security upgrades for the Weber Road Facility.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke, “I understand that we had one bid that was too late and couldn’t be considered, and we have another company expressing interest now.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler said that there were no bids that came in on time.

IT Director Jared Faulkner added, “We discussed trying to bid more with local companies. The two other companies that were interested were planning to come down on that Tuesday. With the winter storm and us being closed, they didn’t make it.”