Commission chooses engineering consultant

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with contracts Tuesday morning during their regular session.
John Gross, highway administrator for Road and Bridge, made a recommendation to the commission for an engineering consultant.
“Smith and Company has been our engineering consultant,” he said. “Even as recently as the last three weeks, we’ve utilized Smith and Company on a bridge we are currently working on.
"We would be selecting from the MoDOT LPA pre-qualified on-call consultant list. This is a list that these engineering firms have talked to MoDOT, they’ve already went through all the requests for qualifications (RFQ), we do have the qualifications for Cochran and Smith and Company, which are the two that have shown an interest in doing engineering work for us.
“Per the county policy on professional services, the services are exempt from competitive bid, they do require a RFQ. These RFQs have already been met through MoDOT.”
Gross contacted several local governments, contractors and MoDOT.
“They said they are equally qualified. Smith and Company is the most practical engineering firm for our applications.”
The commission agreed to utilize Smith and Company for the upcoming bridge projects.
Assessor Dan Ward asked for a renewal on a contract with the Lewis, Reed and Allen Law Firm for the county’s legal appeal against Spire Utilities.
“Over the years they wanted to depreciate their values a lot more than we felt that they should, along with several other counties in this joint lawsuit with Spire,” he said. “We are coming to a conclusion so we can satisfy the school districts with the money that is collected and holding in escrow.
"We evidently did not get our contract done in time last year, we have a couple of payments to Lewis, Reed and Allen.”
The next order of business were bids for security upgrades for the Weber Road Facility.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke, “I understand that we had one bid that was too late and couldn’t be considered, and we have another company expressing interest now.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler said that there were no bids that came in on time.
IT Director Jared Faulkner added, “We discussed trying to bid more with local companies. The two other companies that were interested were planning to come down on that Tuesday. With the winter storm and us being closed, they didn’t make it.”
The Auditor’s Office recommended starting a new bid process. However, other department heads stated that they were in the same situation in the past where no one bid by the deadline and negotiated with a contractor to do the project.
Faulkner agreed to seek quotes from vendors with an emphasis on using a local business to install the security upgrades.
During departmental reports, Associate Commissioner David Kater thanked the Road and Bridge Department for their efforts in cleaning the roads from the two snowstorms in the previous weeks.
