Commission considers deputy pay recommendations

Bullock thanked the auditor’s office for working with the group on the issue, but said that more will be needed in the future.

“Either one of these proposals will still not put our deputies up with what the surrounding counties and the city of Farmington and the city of Desloge, what they are paying at this point,” he said. “We will not be there, but this is a step in the right direction.”

The commission took the recommendation under consideration and will make a determination at a later date.

Assessor Dan Ward came before the commission about a severe shortfall in his office’s budget.

“We were given information by the auditor’s office that we were going to be short about $88,000 in our budget last week,” he said. “We started finding things that we would be able to look at and some of them were the fact that some of the folks would be retiring. We finally got it whittled down to about $14,499.90.

“We were looking at the withholding. Annually, the governor has the ability to withhold funds from different departments that they feel is going to have a shortfall on taxes being paid. This year the assessors across the state were involved in that with a withholding of $12,000.”