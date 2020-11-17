Commission considers deputy pay recommendations

The St. Francois County Commission received the final recommendation on deputy salary increases last week during a regular meeting.
Sheriff Dan Bullock thanked the Citizen’s Committee for their hard work and gave out a special thanks to Deputy Prince Evans for working with all the information involved. Bullock supplied the commission with a report that listed current deputy salaries, citizen’s committee-proposed salaries and salaries proposed by the auditor’s office.
“The auditor’s office, we have talked with them extensively with them about what they think we can afford,” he said. “I’ll start out saying that I want every penny I can get for my officers so they can have competitive wages with the surrounding cities and counties.
"We lose officers every day, because they can go to a city or a surrounding county and start out making more than what we can afford to pay them.”
Auditor Louie Seiberlich then addressed the commission regarding how they arrived at the recommendation amounts for salary increases.
“We’ve spent probably days working on this over the past year,” he said. “The current salary for sheriff and jail employees is a little over $3 million. It was a recommendation of salary increases which would have totaled almost $3.7 million. With negotiations between the sheriff and our office, we come up with a middle ground of $3.3 million.
“Originally the Citizen’s Committee considered a three-year plan suggested by some of the deputies. We are making the recommendation that we do not look at a three-year increase plan at this point, because of the obvious unknown conditions.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet followed up with how the general revenue budget would be impacted by funding the raises.
“We are currently working on the budget for 2021,” she said. “To fund fully what the sheriff is requesting would require about $1.5 million to be transferred from general fund to Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund (LEST) next year. That also includes $800,000 from this year to be transferred. General revenue did not have the cash availability to fully fund LEST, it would have broke both of us.
“If we would have fully funded them, it would have left us with $400,000, which isn’t even enough to cover one month’s expenses of general revenue. We felt that was a medium ground for both parties involved. The sheriff was comfortable with the numbers we had proposed.”
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson commended the Citizen’s Committee.
Support Local Journalism
“It was functional, it served a good purpose and it drew a lot of attention to how inadequately we pay our deputies. I’m thankful to be a part of that committee, and everybody’s going to be better off for it.”
Bullock thanked the auditor’s office for working with the group on the issue, but said that more will be needed in the future.
“Either one of these proposals will still not put our deputies up with what the surrounding counties and the city of Farmington and the city of Desloge, what they are paying at this point,” he said. “We will not be there, but this is a step in the right direction.”
The commission took the recommendation under consideration and will make a determination at a later date.
Assessor Dan Ward came before the commission about a severe shortfall in his office’s budget.
“We were given information by the auditor’s office that we were going to be short about $88,000 in our budget last week,” he said. “We started finding things that we would be able to look at and some of them were the fact that some of the folks would be retiring. We finally got it whittled down to about $14,499.90.
“We were looking at the withholding. Annually, the governor has the ability to withhold funds from different departments that they feel is going to have a shortfall on taxes being paid. This year the assessors across the state were involved in that with a withholding of $12,000.”
The largest coming shortfall in the budget consists of impending sick leave payouts for retiring employees for a total of $30,756.35 that had to be added as an unfunded liability. The shortage total came to $41,493.24 that the office is asking to be funded from general revenue.
The commission approved the request for funding the shortfall on an as-needed basis.
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke about the county’s latest tire cleanup.
“The tire cleanup that the county participated in last week was a huge success, everything went well,” he said. “We now have a mountain of tires at the road and bridge facility.
"The tire cleanup is over, we are not accepting more tires. For the next few weeks — or even months — we will be hauling these up to a shredder in High Ridge at our leisure. I’m guessing we have 7,000-8,000 tires.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
“Either one of these proposals will still not put our deputies up with what the surrounding counties and the city of Farmington and the city of Desloge, what they are paying at this point. We will not be there, but this is a step in the right direction.”
Dan Bullock, sheriff
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.