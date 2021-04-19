Commission discusses bids, elections

“It’s a full grant that we don’t have to match, but in order to meet the numbers we are going to ask for, we are going to ask the county for a 10% match over two years if this grant is awarded,” he said. “We are going to be asking for one prosecutor that we can hire, two secretaries, an investigator to replace me, and I will be migrating to a different role.

"Also, the KARPEL LEO interface is a module in our case records system that can interface directly with law enforcement to import all the case referrals automatically. It would eliminate the need for one of our employees to spend all that time doing manual data entry.”

Miller said the grant deadline is April 26 and the awards would be made in August. The award period begins in October.

During departmental reports, Engler summarized the April Municipal Election.

“We had 10.45% participation, which is pretty pathetic considering we had several mayoral races and two county issues,” he said. “Everything else went off like clockwork. We had one of our poll workers fall while working, we sent them to get X-rays, we haven’t received the bill for that.”

When asked about the three-way tie at Leadington, Engler said he talked to the mayor the previous day.