Commission discusses bids, elections

Several items of business were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission regular meeting last Tuesday morning.
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked the commission to award annual bids for his office.
“I got several bids that we would like to award,” he said. “Everything that was standard printing and supplies, Mineral Area Office Supply is going to get that. The specialized printing like the ID cards, Rice and Company — who has been our supplier for those — has bid on those, and Adkins — who does the envelopes and things — we are asking for approval for our annual bids.”
Engler said the materials are actually for next year’s election, but he has to have the supplies and some of the cards and change-of-address items to be used this year.
Highway Administrator John Gross asked for permission to request bids for this year's road overlays.
“Once these projects have been bid out, they will be awarded at our leisure when the roads are prepared,” he said.
Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland added the bids "will need to run in the paper for about three weeks. We will open them three weeks from today.”
Investigator Ryan Miller from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked the commission to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for $325,800.
“It’s a full grant that we don’t have to match, but in order to meet the numbers we are going to ask for, we are going to ask the county for a 10% match over two years if this grant is awarded,” he said. “We are going to be asking for one prosecutor that we can hire, two secretaries, an investigator to replace me, and I will be migrating to a different role.
"Also, the KARPEL LEO interface is a module in our case records system that can interface directly with law enforcement to import all the case referrals automatically. It would eliminate the need for one of our employees to spend all that time doing manual data entry.”
Miller said the grant deadline is April 26 and the awards would be made in August. The award period begins in October.
During departmental reports, Engler summarized the April Municipal Election.
“We had 10.45% participation, which is pretty pathetic considering we had several mayoral races and two county issues,” he said. “Everything else went off like clockwork. We had one of our poll workers fall while working, we sent them to get X-rays, we haven’t received the bill for that.”
When asked about the three-way tie at Leadington, Engler said he talked to the mayor the previous day.
“Two of the write-ins decline to serve,” he said. “That’s what we were trying to emphasize, because it would have been very costly.
"Per capita, it would have been about $200 per voter to do a special election. They didn’t say they were going to be write-ins anyway. The one gentleman I talked to didn’t even vote for himself. The other backed out rather than putting the town through a $1,500-2,000 process.”
According to Engler, two other cities with write-in candidates have worked out their issues.
“One of them, a person wasn’t even a resident who got the most votes,” he said. “They were a registered voter in a different city.”
The next regular session of the St. Francois County Commission will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com