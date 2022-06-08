Commission discusses big projects, grants

The St. Francois County Commission had an extensive agenda Tuesday morning, dealing with a lot of construction issues.

Colin Rogers of Brockmiller Construction updated the commission on various construction projects currently underway and planned.

He gave his recommendations to the commission on bid awards for the medical wing and vehicle maintenance bay addition to the county jail.

“We had over 50 plan holders, which is really good,” he said. “We had over 19 bids throughout the various bid packages. The overall number came out to $4,370,156.00, which was right in the sweet spot of our budget.

"That includes a $250,000 contingency allowance. That’s a placeholder for design changes that you, as the owner, are in control of. Mostly all the bidders were local, mostly from St. Francois County, a couple from Ste. Genevieve County and one from Scott County.

“Next week we are meeting with the jail staff and design team … We have identified several other items we would like to review with you for potential cost savings that you may elect to take. Going forward, we are going to start talking about the lower level renovations to the kitchen and existing maintenance area.”

The bid packages were awarded to Redmond Excavating for the sitework; Bauman for the asphalt; Arnold Masonry for the masonry; Brockmiller for the structural steel and general trades packages; Slinkard for the painting; Raider Mechanical for the plumbing; Premier for the sprinkler system; Crystal for the HVAC and Meier Electric for the electric.

Rogers is looking at a July start and finish sometime after the first of the year. The commission approved the recommendations.

Rogers then gave an update on the Road and Bridge offices being built at the Woodlawn Drive Barn.

“The foundations are complete, we are backfilling those. We hope to get a slab poured by the end of the month and start erecting the building.”

The next update was on the Wolf Creek Bridge replacement on Old Fredericktown Road.

“We are hammering piles today," he said. "Hopefully, tomorrow we will be done hammering piles and then precast set by the end of the month.”

Rogers said that the Juvenile Detention Center, some various items and the HVAC work is coming up next, with a plan for a July meeting.

In other matters during the meeting, Emergency Management Director Nick Jones asked for permission to apply for the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

“It pays for half of the payroll salary and half of benefits, office supplies and cellphone budget and training,” he said. “We expect it to be no more than $50,000. It is a 50-50 match, so it will cost the county $25,000 if we get the full $50,000 amount.”

The commission approved the application. They also approved an application for a State Homeland Regency Grant request from Jones.

“It is roughly $50,000 as well, it’s not a match grant,” he said. “One of the major items we are looking for is a drone. We are going to be getting equipment for the Homeland Security Trailer.”

As IT director, Jones also obtained approval from the commission to bid on 50 new computers for the county.

“We try to keep computers on a three-year cycle,” he said. “This year it is the sheriff’s department.”

The commission also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between St. Francois County and East Missouri Action Agency for the pass-through Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Also approved was a design contract with FGM Architects for the Juvenile Detention Facility additions.

John Gross, highway administrator, awarded overlay projects for several county roads. The overlays will be Flat River Road, Bray Road, Knob Lick Road and Pendleton Road. The total for the four projects is $1.082 million.

“When we bid these out, we based them on the April oil index,” he said. “April’s oil index was $637.50. May’s oil index was $692.50. In comparison to last year in May, $472. This price, based on the index, will change based off the index when the job is completed. All four roads will be awarded to Lead Belt Materials.”

The commission approved the projects.

Lt. Mike Ryan of the sheriff’s department asked to apply for the Show Me Zero Grant for traffic safety.

“It’s not a money grant, it’s an equipment grant, so there is no cost to the county,” he said. “It's other departments in Missouri that cycle out equipment that is in working condition. This is through MoDOT.”

The commission approved the request.

Treasurer Parks Peterson presented the latest sales tax report showing an increase of 2.25%. He said he emailed treasurers in other counties.

“It’s the same,” he said. “Everybody thinks it’s going down. To be realistic, we are probably not going to see double-digit increases every month.”

Auditor Louie Seiberlich compared sales tax collected currently this year to this time last year.

“It’s still an increase of $148,000," he said. "There would be a lot of counties thrilled to get $148,000 extra dollars.”

The county will hold an informational meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at the commission room about the plans for the public safety tax that will appear on the August ballot. The county will also hold an informational meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. about potential solar electricity installations for county use.

The next commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s room in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

