Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins updated the St. Francois County Commission about the Owl Creek/Bone Hole Project when it met in regular session Tuesday morning.
In the close-out report on the Owl Creek Dam reclamation project, Mullins provided an explanation about the completion of contaminant remediation from the site.
Mullins displayed several pictures depicting the progress made during the cleanup of the site. He pointed out erosion in the property that carried lead contaminated tailings into Owl Creek and then into Big River. The problem stemmed from a railroad bed that doubled as a dam holding water in a reservoir.
“If we call this a dam instead of a railroad, we would get funds from Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to clean this project up,” he said. “It became a dam.”
Mullins noted that there was an estimate that some 250 million tons of millwaste, tailings and chat were produced in St. Francois County during the lead producing years. Owl Creek is one of eight sites.
“We had an engineering company, Federal Dam and Safety, Missouri DNR and the EPA involved,” he said. “All entities involved identified two key issues.”
First, the dam was 44 feet tall and lowering it by 18 feet would put the structure in compliance with Federal Dam and Safety. The dam will never need inspection again, no more red tape, he said.
Second, he said, major contamination was flowing into the Big River. EPA tested the area and found the readings were anywhere from 8,000 to 16,000 parts per million (ppm). The EPA has deemed results above 1,200 ppm as hazardous.
Mullins said the original estimates were anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million for the remediation, all paid by federal agencies.
Some expense was saved by using waste rock on a neighbor’s property to cover the dam to federal specifications. According to Mullins, the same property also supplied soil for the project.
“There was an urgent need for clean dirt,” he said. “Dirt would be used from the adjacent property owner, the property owner would get paid, the taxpayer would save money because of the close proximity of the dirt. A pond was created from removing the dirt which enhanced the opportunity for wildlife.”
The original spillway in the dam was preserved for historical reasons. It was originally constructed in 1911 by Firmin Desloge as part of his lead mining operations.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained what had to be done to preserve the spillway.
“We brought in a specially-engineered steel liner for this,” he said. “The problem was that the top of the original concrete structure was scaling and weakening and caving in. That would go up to the roadway above and cause cave-ins in the future. We put in that steel liner and grouted concrete all the way around it. To put it in perspective, that liner was 14 feet in diameter.”
As part of the project, 22 tons of discarded heavy equipment tires were removed by a tire disposal contractor that cost Missouri DNR $6,380.66.
Mullins summed up the report noting that the total cost on the project was $703,997.12. The expenses were covered by the Missouri DNR and EPA. St. Francois County’s expenditures were for the engineering fees at $28,419.70.
