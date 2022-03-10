Commission discusses bridge project, rising costs

The potential rising cost of a planned new bridge due to inflation was the main topic at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Jeremy Manning, structural engineer for Smith & Co., reported to the commission about the design and cost concerns of a new bridge over Wolf Creek on Old Fredericktown Road.

“On Friday, the Old Fredericktown Road Bridge was advertised for bid,” he said. “Bid openings are the 29th. I am hoping with all the price increases we are experiencing right now, that we’ll still get a good bid for this project that is in desperate need of being done.”

At a comment on gas price increases by Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley, Manning agreed that prices everywhere were getting out of hand.

“I reached out to some contractors last week and asked their ideas,” he said. “One of the worst scares that I got was a contractor telling me he was thinking of 30%-40% price increases. That’s hard to swallow.

"It is still a competitive market, there are still contractors that are still hungry for work. I’m hoping that will influence at least enough to get prices somewhat close to what we’ve been seeing. Just a year ago we saw prices that I didn’t know how they were bidding it for that, maybe it was the scare of not knowing what was coming. It’s one of those things that you don’t know as volatile as it is right now.

Manning said that he priced some sheet metal for himself last week and the metal yard told him it had tripled in price the previous two days.

Associate Commissioner David Kater asked Manning about ARPA funding causing a lot of bidding with not enough contractors to do the jobs.

“That’s a good point,” he said. “One thing I want to point out, I don’t know how all the decisions are made, but you guys as a county immediately took action and the thought process was ‘If we don’t move now, then we’re going to wind up being behind the curve.’ Not only through engineering, but contractors, suppliers and materials.

"I got a phone call from a county that has the money and they want to build two more right now. That is coming every day it seems like, I probably have about 15 bridge estimates to do right now. Yes, that is definitely going to have an impact in the very near future. Anything that’s in design now, that’s a good thing, you’re ahead of the curve.”

Buckley asked, “…What’s your thoughts on these ARPA projects to be done by 2026? Is that looking like it’s possible?”

“It is,” Manning said.

However, Highway Administrator John Gross added, “There’s just a lot of changes coming right now. MoDOT is changing their structure on their BRO program. They are really unsure of how that’s going to happen. It changes day to day. Yes, we can program a bridge. No, we can’t.

"As of Thursday, we were told by MoDOT, hurry up and get your paperwork submitted to program a bridge through BRO. Friday morning, the engineer walks in his office, I get a call at 9 a.m. and said no, everything’s off, we are putting everything on hold. Who knows where we’re going to be.

BRO is the Bridge Rehabilitation program through the state of Missouri.

Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked about the impact of delaying construction of the bridge.

“I think it will only go up,” Manning said.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about the quality of the current bridge.

Gross said that he talked to the MoDOT engineer who inspected the current bridge.

“That will have to be load posted. School buses will not be able to cross …They’re seeing evidence of this bridge deck separating from the substructure two to three inches when the water gets under it. The hydraulic pressure is raising the bridge deck.”

Seiberlich asked if this bridge was ARPA funded. Gross stated that this bridge is in the county budget and the expected cost is to be $700,000-$800,000.

In departmental reports, Gallaher stated that the sales tax report from Treasurer Parks Peterson shows a year-to-date increase of 10.76% from last year.

County Clerk Kevin Engler reported that there were no new filings for office this week.

Kater spoke about the County Seal Contest.

“I have no updates yet. I don’t know when the committee meets. They’re supposed to get back with us when they’ve got some picks. They are looking at 265 entries, so that might be just a little bit.”

The next St. Francois County Commission regular session will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

