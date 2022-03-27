Commission discusses bridges

Supply chain headaches and bridge funding debacles dominated the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

The commission approved annual bids for several county offices. Before approval, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke about the office supplies category and how it was bid.

“I want to discuss that we had one bidder for office supplies and they have a 60-day limitation from bid opening date on these prices,” he said. “Prices could go down, but we suspect they will go up. Our auditor’s office has spoken to them and they suggest that we try to buy ahead for the year before that deadline.”

Collector Pamela Williams said she had contacted different companies that have bid for her supplies.

“We’re having trouble with our envelopes,” she said. “Especially right now, they can’t get what we need. Even if we bid out on it, their suppliers are saying that its six months or more and the prices are most likely going to go up.”

Fleet Manager Buck Copeland shared his dilemma. “What I am having trouble with is that nobody wants to bid because they don’t want to be held to that price for a year. I had one bidder for my tires, but it was 30% higher than what I can buy them for from other vendors.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler noted the vendor is factoring in the increases.

Auditor Louie Seiberlich added, “The only thing the auditor’s office would request is that you make a valiant effort to contact at least three companies and verify that you contacted them and this was their price.”

In other business, Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to apply for a new grant.

“We are asking today for permission to apply for the (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) RAISE grant, which is a new grant that came out,” he said. “We are applying for this grant to get funding for the Berry Road Bridge and overlay project.

"…If we are awarded this, we would like to reallocate some of the ARPA funds that we are awarded for the Berry Road project to several other bridge projects in the county.”

The commission approved the request.

Gross then asked for approval to purchase Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds from Shannon County to help fund a new bridge.

“…MoDOT’s BRO structure is changing,” he said. “What we are looking to do is rebuild Sand Creek Bridge, which is a deficient bridge. If we were to pay for this out of pocket, it is estimated at $425,000.

"Our current BRO balance is $86,298 and if we were to receive our 2022 allocation for deficient bridges in the county would be $137,000. It leaves us short of our 80% that we have to have of that $425,000.

"Shannon County has BRO funds, $191,350, that they wish to sell. We can purchase that for $80,000, below the two-for-one that it usually goes for. We will receive a check from Howell County, we sold them $70,000 of soft-match credit. We will only be out of pocket $45,000."

Gross continued. “A typical BRO bridge project, we would have had 80% of funds in our BRO account, then we would have used the soft match for the 20%," he said. "If we would not have had the soft-match funds, the county would have had to come up with 20% out of the budget.”

Gallaher wryly observed, “Do I understand that there was a lot of fancy dance steps to get this done?”

Gross continued, “There was, to get this done. This could possibly be the last bridge in the state to be built under the current BRO system.”

Gross said the BRO system is going to regionalization.

“Right now, we build about two bridges every three years. With the new regionalization, it will be about one every five years. We need to get our bridges taken care of before the funds are gone.”

The commission approved the purchase of $191,350 of BRO funds from Shannon County for $80,000.

The commission then reappointed Debra Bunch and Ron Rouggly and appointed Mike Grisham to the Industrial Development Agency.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

