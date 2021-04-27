Commission discusses Busiek Road bridge

The St. Francois County Commission agreed to several agenda items during their regular session last Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland asked the commission to request bids for crane service to set bridge beams for the new Busiek Road Bridge.
“We started demolition of the bridge [last Monday],” he said. “We have agreed to purchase the precast beams for this. We just don’t have the equipment necessary to lift and set them in place.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Copeland how long the traffic will be stopped for the bridge construction.
“Probably six weeks,” Copeland said. “The beams should be delivered the end of May.”
In other business, Nick Jones was officially approved as emergency manager for St. Francois County. He has served as acting emergency manager since the death of Dan “Dano” Duncan last year.
Gallaher spoke about his recommendation of Jones for the position. “He has rapport with the law enforcement. That’s going to be critical when issues come up and roadblocks need to be done, that association will be important,” he said.
Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley added, “Nick has also been involved with COVID issues, he has done a pretty good job of that.”
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked for permission to apply for a grant to supplement deputy’s salaries.
“I’ve requested that any of the deputies that make less than $35,000 per year, that they supplement these salaries,” he said. “They also supplement the other benefits other than insurance. It will start in July and supplement salaries until next July. I thought that was something we can do to retain these officers.”
Heather Garner from the Community Loan Center of Southeast Missouri (CLCSM) spoke to the commission.
“The CLCSM was established last year,” she said. “It is a way to combat predatory lending such as payday loans and title loans. This program provides a program for participating employees the ability to take out a small personal loan up to $1,000. The loan is paid back over 12 months through payroll deduction.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that this was always a problem during his time as a legislator in Jefferson City.
“I’ll give them credit, this is a solution,” he said. “Before there were no solutions, here’s a way we can supply our employees a benefit that if they get into a situation, they don’t have go to [a payday lender].”
The auditor’s office received permission to hire a full-time deputy clerk.
The auditor’s office also requested modifications to the Community Development Block Grant being administered by the county for Mineral Area College’s construction of a technical school building.
Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam asked for permission to provide a pay increase for an employee in the Child Support Office per a previously agreed to commitment.
In tabled agenda items, the commission approved a bid from Capitol Supply for $27,870.65 for hands-free operated toilets and sinks to be installed by the maintenance department.
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held today at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington.
