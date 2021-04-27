Commission discusses Busiek Road bridge

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked for permission to apply for a grant to supplement deputy’s salaries.

“I’ve requested that any of the deputies that make less than $35,000 per year, that they supplement these salaries,” he said. “They also supplement the other benefits other than insurance. It will start in July and supplement salaries until next July. I thought that was something we can do to retain these officers.”

Heather Garner from the Community Loan Center of Southeast Missouri (CLCSM) spoke to the commission.

“The CLCSM was established last year,” she said. “It is a way to combat predatory lending such as payday loans and title loans. This program provides a program for participating employees the ability to take out a small personal loan up to $1,000. The loan is paid back over 12 months through payroll deduction.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that this was always a problem during his time as a legislator in Jefferson City.

“I’ll give them credit, this is a solution,” he said. “Before there were no solutions, here’s a way we can supply our employees a benefit that if they get into a situation, they don’t have go to [a payday lender].”