Commission discusses generators

Maintenance and future disaster planning were on the agenda of the St. Francois County Commission meeting on Tuesday morning.

At the request of Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley, Presiding Commission Harold Gallaher brought up a request for sealed bids for tuck point cleaning for the annex building. The commission approved the request. Also at Briley’s request, the commission approved a request for sealed bids to install sprinklers for the courthouse lawn.

Gallaher then initiated a lengthy discussion about obtaining backup generators for the courthouse and annex buildings for emergency use.

“One for this building is $158,000 and the (courthouse) is $178,000,” he said. “The reason these are so expensive is that they are three-phase units. It’s come up the possibility of having trailer-mounted generators that move around and do this and possibly get them through surplus. I think this requires more investigation before we act on it.

“We have to stay in business. We have to have the roads clear, we have to buy supplies, we have to pay our people; we have to write checks. It’s important that we be a first line of defense against that kind of thing.”

There was some concern about using trailer-mounted generators due to a possible inability to move them to the buildings due to potential road closures. Another concern was that the stationary generators automatically power up regularly to keep in condition whereas trailer ones do not and there is extra maintenance necessary as a result.

Gallaher asked Emergency Manager Nick Jones to contact the State Emergency Management Agency for their input on the issue.

In other business, the commission approved the renewal of property and equipment insurance with Chubb Insurance for $73,093.

In departmental reports, Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland reported on the damage to the salt shed on Raider Road during the storm last Thursday. Part of the fabric cover was ripped off the frame.

“We had about 80 mile an hour straight line winds,” he said. “It has been turned in to insurance and we got with the company that we purchased this from. We contacted the company and the contractors they use, and they will replace it. We built this ourselves, but we are so busy right now, we don’t have the time to make the repairs.”

The commission approved the bid for election supplies for the August Primary Election for $32,533 from Adkins Election Services. According to Deputy County Clerk Linda Balentine, County Clerk Kevin Engler said that the cost was less than last year.

The St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. The next commission meeting will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the commission room on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

