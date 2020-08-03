Commission discusses homeless camping under bridge

“Sheriff Dan and I were speaking about whether or not they would have the manpower and resources to do that, because we would need both the deputy who observed them at some point and then the later point if they had overextended the two days,” she said. “We would have to be able to prove in court that they were there longer than the two days for the trespassing. We talked about if there was a way to document it for the deputies to know if they had been there than the allotted time would be.”