Commission discusses HVAC

The St. Francois County Commission is looking at the status of the HVAC systems for all the county buildings to determine if they need upgrades.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke last week about the first step in reviewing the systems.

“We need to get a request for qualification (RFQ) from engineering consultants, the auditor has asked for this,” he said. “Our HVAC systems are old. We will study them to look at the possibility of updating for COVID protection by redirecting air circulation, along with other updates. We know that it’s sometimes marginal, we would like to have that whole situation studied.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke, “Our request is for all the buildings maintained by the county, to include the morgue as well as juvenile detention.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if this was to anticipate future funding.

“That’s great, that may happen and we’d be ready to roll.”

Seiberlich answered yes and followed up with some background.