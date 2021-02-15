Commission discusses HVAC

The St. Francois County Commission is looking at the status of the HVAC systems for all the county buildings to determine if they need upgrades.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke last week about the first step in reviewing the systems.
“We need to get a request for qualification (RFQ) from engineering consultants, the auditor has asked for this,” he said. “Our HVAC systems are old. We will study them to look at the possibility of updating for COVID protection by redirecting air circulation, along with other updates. We know that it’s sometimes marginal, we would like to have that whole situation studied.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke, “Our request is for all the buildings maintained by the county, to include the morgue as well as juvenile detention.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if this was to anticipate future funding.
“That’s great, that may happen and we’d be ready to roll.”
Seiberlich answered yes and followed up with some background.
“This was requested in September of last year, and at the point, the commission decided not to proceed with it because the engineering companies could not guarantee that the work could be performed by — at that point — the deadline of Dec. 30,” he said. “We have decided to reopen this and look forward.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet added, “With that, we’ve already solicited our RFQ for this engineering service, it would be just evaluating the RFQs we’re received to see if they’re qualified.”
The commission decided to allow for more RFQs from other engineering firms to supply their qualifications for reviewing the HVAC systems for all the county buildings.
