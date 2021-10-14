Commission discusses inmate system, vehicles

Multiple bids and purchases were requested during the St. Francois County Commission’s regular session Tuesday morning.
The County Clerk’s Office opened a sealed bid from CBIZ for an Employee Compensation Study. They also had requests for qualifications from architectural firms Goldberg Group, HMN Architects and SFC Engineering designing jail construction projects.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump sought commission approval to request bids for an inmate management system.
“…It will be a jail tracking system that operates off of mobile devices,” he said. “We would use this mainly for passing medications to inmates, which will not only show the officer a picture of an inmate to make sure the correct inmate is getting the medication, they will also scan the armband that will verify the inmate and that they either got their medication.
"If they refuse it, they will sign that they are refusing the medication. If there is a question about the medication, some of these systems will show pictures of the medication that’s supposed to be dispensed.
Crump said that the system would also track COVID shots that are currently being done on paper.
“We can do cell checks, going around and doing a count,” he continued. “Also for close observation type inmates, whether it’s an ad seg unit or suicide watch or whatever. They can go around and there will be little things by jail cells that they will scan showing that these checks have been done. We have also been doing some Hepatitis A vaccinations, it will track that.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “You talked about armbands, do the inmates now wear armbands?”
Crump answered that they all do.
Gallaher then asked, “Are the vaccinations required?”
Crump answered, “They are not required, but most of the inmates have requested them, due to being in the confined environment.”
Crump said that they would request using ARPA funding to purchase the system. The commission approved the request for bids.
Sheriff Dan Bullock came before the commission to approve a purchase of a Dodge Durango for sheriff department use.
“This is a vehicle that the Kansas Highway Patrol has as a surplus vehicle just like the ones we buy from the Missouri State Highway Patrol when they get about 50,000 miles on them,” he said. “Those now are not going to be available until they are way over 100,000 miles on them due to the state of Missouri not being able to buy the Explorers because of the chip shortage.
"We could buy new cars, they’re a lot more money, we are probably going to put that in the budget for next year, but there is a 20-week waiting list to even get those vehicles if you can get them at all. This is the only vehicle they had in their surplus and we got in line to get it before somebody else did. This was not budgeted, but we are going to use equitable sharing funds, which is perfectly legal to purchase this vehicle while we had a chance to. That is federal forfeiture money.”
Bullock stated that these vehicles cost between $35,000-40,000. “We can buy it for $28,850.”
The commission approved the purchase.
County Clerk Kevin Engler mentioned the possibility of purchasing Ford Escapes for department use. Bullock declined. “We don’t want any Escapes around the jail.”
Dwayne Looney, IT supervisor, approached the commission about replacing the county’s Polycom system with a Webex system. The Polycom system is used by judges to communicate remotely with inmates at the county jail during hearings.
“…Polycom is an older system that is going away,” he said. “The state’s actually moving to Webex, which is like a Zoom meeting, but it’s a secure link, all done online. We had OSCA, which is the state people, come out and check out our system. We’ve been having a lot of problems with it lately, and he recommend going over to the new system.”
The commission approved the $4,568.09 purchase to be funded from both the circuit clerk’s office and the sheriff’s department.
