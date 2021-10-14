Commission discusses inmate system, vehicles

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “You talked about armbands, do the inmates now wear armbands?”

Crump answered that they all do.

Gallaher then asked, “Are the vaccinations required?”

Crump answered, “They are not required, but most of the inmates have requested them, due to being in the confined environment.”

Crump said that they would request using ARPA funding to purchase the system. The commission approved the request for bids.

Sheriff Dan Bullock came before the commission to approve a purchase of a Dodge Durango for sheriff department use.

“This is a vehicle that the Kansas Highway Patrol has as a surplus vehicle just like the ones we buy from the Missouri State Highway Patrol when they get about 50,000 miles on them,” he said. “Those now are not going to be available until they are way over 100,000 miles on them due to the state of Missouri not being able to buy the Explorers because of the chip shortage.