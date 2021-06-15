Commission discusses insurance, cameras

The St. Francois County Commission had several items of business to approve during their regular session Tuesday morning (June 15) at the courthouse annex.
The commission agreed to hire SFC Engineering for engineering design for work to be done on the county jail.
Brian Briley, maintenance supervisor, came before the commission with bids for replacement windows for the courthouse.
“I would like to go with Brockmiller Construction for $186,590,” he said. “It’s a local company, [using] prehung windows like we have in this building. The other ones were quite a lot of difference.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked how much the other bids were for.
Briley answered, “The highest bid was $368,000. The next bid was residential windows, one option was $198,000 and another option was $169,000.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked, “I’m not sure it was apples to apples, was it Brian?”
Briley answered, “No, the cheaper ones were not apples to apples.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked when the windows would be done.
Briley stated 10 to 12 weeks, once they received the windows. “We’ll have to schedule with the courts to accommodate them.”
In other business, Engler spoke about updating the county’s earthquake insurance.
“Our earthquake insurance comes due 30 days after our regular insurance,” he said. “We have to approve this before July 1. We shopped several ways to get additional coverage. Last year it was $6,125, this year the contract without the terrorism insurance is about $500 more.”
Gallaher added, “We have a lot more buildings to cover.”
Engler said that there was about $1 million more in buildings.
The commission approved the $6,604 amount for the insurance.
Coroner Jason Coplin came before the commission about obtaining approval of an agreement between his office and the county. He also brought up the need of official approval of Greg Armstrong as deputy coroner.
There was discussion that there was no known official appointment of Armstrong to the position.
Engler “We need to codify the fact that he is the deputy coroner. How many years have you done that?
Armstrong responded, “Over 20.”
Engler said, “So he is past his probationary period. I would like it on the record that we have him on the record as that we officially have him as the assistant."
The commission will take up the appointment at the next regular session. The commission did approve the agreement between the county and Coplin on expense payments and other administrative details for the coroner’s office.
IT Director Jared Faulkner approached the commission about a new camera system for the county jail.
“I’ve been working with [Jail Administrator Jamie Crump] in carrying on this project trying to renew the camera at the jail,” he said. “We want to remove the end of life portion of the closed circuit TV. We are looking at replacing roughly 52 analog cameras with IP cameras and adding thermal imaging cameras for body temperatures. We are also adding 20 IP cameras inside the building. All of this will be covered with CARES Act money that will be due at the end of this month.”
The thermal imaging cameras would monitor for high body temperatures indicating a fever.
Crump further elaborated on the situation. “If we’ve had COVID in the jail, people have been asymptomatic, because we’ve been very proactive in our approach. We still take temperatures out in the sally port and do questionnaires. This will enhance our ability to detect it, also the camera system we have is antiquated. We don’t have much storage of film to go back and check incidents, we will have 30 days or more of keeping that information. This is all original stuff put in with the jail, there’s blind spots.”
The cost of the camera system will be $147,970 through a state contract through Stanley.
