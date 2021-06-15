Commission discusses insurance, cameras

The commission will take up the appointment at the next regular session. The commission did approve the agreement between the county and Coplin on expense payments and other administrative details for the coroner’s office.

IT Director Jared Faulkner approached the commission about a new camera system for the county jail.

“I’ve been working with [Jail Administrator Jamie Crump] in carrying on this project trying to renew the camera at the jail,” he said. “We want to remove the end of life portion of the closed circuit TV. We are looking at replacing roughly 52 analog cameras with IP cameras and adding thermal imaging cameras for body temperatures. We are also adding 20 IP cameras inside the building. All of this will be covered with CARES Act money that will be due at the end of this month.”

The thermal imaging cameras would monitor for high body temperatures indicating a fever.