Commission discusses jail project

The St. Francois County Commission worked on multiple items of business during their meeting Tuesday morning.
The County Clerk’s office opened one bid for a mobile jail management system. County Clerk Kevin Engler said they received only one bid from Global Public Safety JailTracker.
Global Public Safety Jail Management solution's JailTracker, according to its website, provides step-by-step guidance through the booking process, inmate arrest and medical history, mugshot processing, daily activity tracking and commissary management.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the bid would be reviewed to make sure it complies with the county's rules and regulations and the commission would "maybe act on it next week.”
The commission approved the request for qualifications (RFQ) for an architect for building projects for the county jail. The building projects would include a mental health wing and a chronic care unit. Currently, a sick offender has to be transported to a hospital with a deputy on hand to guard them.
Associate Commissioner David Kater said that after the RFQs were reviewed and help was received from others, one looked like the strongest candidate. "Going through the RFQs and help from others, we are going to go with FGM Architects," he said.
He noted FGM had worked on public buildings in the area.
Highway Administrator John Gross reported to the commission about a plan to abandon or transfer Doss Road to the city of Park Hills.
“We have been in contact with the city of Park Hills to take over the maintenance of Doss Road, which they wished to do,” he said. “But this is something that we cannot put on the agenda until the beginning of the new term, which we will be Jan. 4.
"Usually when we give a road back, …we pay for the overlay and make sure the road is in great condition … In this particular case, we have a tractor that we were going to sell on Purple Wave (online auction) that the city of Park Hills is interested in.
Gross said the appraised value of that tractor is less than what it would cost to overlay Doss Road. "There has been a verbal agreement with the city of Park Hills that they would take that tractor and the maintenance of Doss Road without us improving Doss Road,” he said.
A resident of northern St. Francois County, Christy Jenkins, asked the commission to stripe Berry Road at the new Dollar General Store located near an at-grade crossing of U.S. 67.
Gross said the county is unsure about the limits of the state’s right-of-way since it is extremely close to U.S. 67. He said he contacted MoDOT to ask where their right-of-way ends. He also noted the county cannot install signs or striping on MoDOT right-of-way.
“We have to see what their jurisdiction is and what they will do,” he said.
Gross asked the commission to supply a letter terminating the contract at its expiration date with Clean Uniform Services to prevent the current contract from automatically renewing. The county would open the services for competitive bidding.
In other business, the commission approved the city of Farmington’s annexation of a residence at 1127 Old Fredericktown Rd.
The commission reappointed Stephanie Bennett and Laura Miller to the Public Housing Agency Board.
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com