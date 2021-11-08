Commission discusses jail project

Highway Administrator John Gross reported to the commission about a plan to abandon or transfer Doss Road to the city of Park Hills.

“We have been in contact with the city of Park Hills to take over the maintenance of Doss Road, which they wished to do,” he said. “But this is something that we cannot put on the agenda until the beginning of the new term, which we will be Jan. 4.

"Usually when we give a road back, …we pay for the overlay and make sure the road is in great condition … In this particular case, we have a tractor that we were going to sell on Purple Wave (online auction) that the city of Park Hills is interested in.

Gross said the appraised value of that tractor is less than what it would cost to overlay Doss Road. "There has been a verbal agreement with the city of Park Hills that they would take that tractor and the maintenance of Doss Road without us improving Doss Road,” he said.

A resident of northern St. Francois County, Christy Jenkins, asked the commission to stripe Berry Road at the new Dollar General Store located near an at-grade crossing of U.S. 67.