Commission discusses jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Further county jail changes was part of the business for the St. Francois County Commission during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump updated the commission on some of the revisions that the sheriff’s department is planning.

“Currently we have about 100 inmates at the jail,” he said. “The new laws regarding bonding and keeping inmates has most of them coming in, being booked and being released; good, bad or otherwise.

"The thing about it is, we have a low count at the jail, so in the meantime we’ve been doing a lot of cleaning, painting, getting cells cleaned up. We’re getting ready to replace a lot of glass in a lot of the cells where inmates have broken the glass. Also, ceiling tiles from when the roof leaked … The satellite system, the company is going to come in and get it going in 2-3 months. The fire alarm system, getting it up and going.”

Crump has been talking with the U.S. Marshal’s Service about bringing federal inmates back to housing in the jail, where the county would be paid for the housing. A representative of the service assured Crump that they have plenty of inmates, and that it would stay that way for about five years or better because of probation violations.