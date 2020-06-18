Commission discusses jail

Further county jail changes was part of the business for the St. Francois County Commission during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump updated the commission on some of the revisions that the sheriff’s department is planning.
“Currently we have about 100 inmates at the jail,” he said. “The new laws regarding bonding and keeping inmates has most of them coming in, being booked and being released; good, bad or otherwise.
"The thing about it is, we have a low count at the jail, so in the meantime we’ve been doing a lot of cleaning, painting, getting cells cleaned up. We’re getting ready to replace a lot of glass in a lot of the cells where inmates have broken the glass. Also, ceiling tiles from when the roof leaked … The satellite system, the company is going to come in and get it going in 2-3 months. The fire alarm system, getting it up and going.”
Crump has been talking with the U.S. Marshal’s Service about bringing federal inmates back to housing in the jail, where the county would be paid for the housing. A representative of the service assured Crump that they have plenty of inmates, and that it would stay that way for about five years or better because of probation violations.
“He is coming up either later this week or the first of next week to look at the jail to see what we need to do,” Crump said. “He sent me a list of inspection items, and from what I see, it’s no different than what we do at the [state] prisons.”
According to Crump, a key watch system will be necessary to help the jail with housing federal inmates.
“The key watch system is a part of that,” he said. “It's key controlled, that’s a very important part of a detention center.”
At a clarification from County Clerk Kevin Engler, Crump asked the commission to approve a request for sealed bids from vendors on installing a key watch system.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked, “This is one more step that we need to be doing to bring in federal prisoners, correct?”
“Yes,” Crump agreed, “The rest of it, we went through several things I think would be the major purchases to bring the jail in line with what they expect. The other steps we did needed to be done anyway.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked what the proposed number of federal inmates would be.
“Traditionally, there was 25-30 inmates, so we would stick with that number,” Crump said.
Crump then noted that additional staff will be needed for the jail.
“If that were to go through [adding federal prisoners], we would have to have additional staff for transportation of the inmates,” he said. “We are also looking at a kiosk system where visitors will come in and visit through the kiosk. That will save staff time escorting inmates back and forth to the visitor’s room. That is absolutely no cost to us, it actually generates money.”
The next regular meeting will be June 30 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
