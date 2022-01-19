Commission discusses late payment, poll workers

The St. Francois County Commission had a light load of business with only two items to address on the agenda Tuesday morning.

Interim IT Director Nick Jones reported to the commission about a phone system upgrade to the jail and a backup system at the annex. The upgrade is an extension of an existing contract.

“The total purchase price for the phone system is $36,137 and a warranty until March 7, 2026 for $9,460,” he said.

The commission approved the upgrade.

A county property owner approached the commission about waiving the penalty and interest on his property taxes after they were considered late.

“I dropped all my taxes off — I have ground in four different counties — Dec. 31 in the early afternoon at the post office,” he said. “I videoed it, it has the date on it. I videoed all four of my envelopes going in.”

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley asked, “At 1:15 p.m., right?”

“Yes,” the owner said. “I’m getting my statements back from the different counties. I get my receipts back, they weren’t receipts. They were postmarked the 3rd. I’ve lived here for 37 years, this is how I do it. I’m thinking that Saturday was a holiday, so didn’t they postmark them Friday night? They didn’t. Everything comes back on the 3rd.

“If I’m putting them in the mailbox on the 31st, that’s all I can do, it’s out of my hands. I went to the postmaster. He wrote me a letter with the fact that it was mailed on the 31st, still it didn’t get stamped the 31st, it got postmarked the 3rd, which is Monday. I don’t want to pay the fines.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked how the other counties handled the issue.

The owner stated that Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties would accept a letter from the postmaster.

Gallaher added, “I heard comments, why didn’t you put it in the box outside? I think that may have had the same issue, because there’s no proof of when you put in the box. If they didn’t pick it up that day …”

“That’s why I videoed it with me sitting in my truck,” the owner stated.

Buckley added, “I can understand what happened to him. I have had it happen to me.”

Gallaher noted that it was special time with the holiday being on the weekend.

Buckley continued, “I understand they are busy, the post office has been overwhelmed.”

Gallaher noted that it wasn’t the owner’s fault and it isn’t the county’s fault. “We have a standing policy where it has to be the county’s fault. In this case, I think it’s a special deal. I’m ready to go either way.”

Associate Commissioner David Kater spoke up in opposition.

“I have a hard time with it, only because there’s so many right there on the 31st that turn them in … I can’t speak for the post office being behind, but I sure see a lot of people probably running into this that do it the last day — I’m the last day usually — I have a hard time if it is not our fault. That’s one of our main concerns.”

The owner reiterated that although it was the last day, he mailed the payments in good faith.

“I’ve done it in years before,” he said. “I’ve mailed them on the 6th and post-dated it the 31st, they run it through anyway.”

The motion to waive the penalties and interest passed on a 2-1 vote with Kater voting no.

Gallaher stated after the vote to next time, “Try to pay a week early.”

During departmental reports, County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that Jan. 25 is election recruitment nationwide for poll workers.

“We’re having problems, we’ve lost 5-7 judges since the last election,” he said. “We are going to have an interesting time.

"We’ve got training coming up. We have to — by law — have so many in each precinct. If we can’t get them, we are going to have to start combining precincts which we will all hear about. It’s $140 for the day. We will pay you to be trained.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

