Commission discusses mask mandate, TDL agreement

"The board received emailed public comments that were sent to us. We tried to address the concerns expressed, for example, anxieties about wearing masks; Difficulty breathing with a mask on; Medical conditions that might prevent wearing a mask, and very young children having to wear a mask. We listened, we addressed those concerns and you can go online and look at the draft. They should be proud and pleased that we listened to them.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is real. St. Francois County, as well as the whole state of Missouri, is recognized as a hotbed. Something has to be done. It is the responsibility of the St. Francois County Board of Health to protect the health and well-being of our citizens. This afternoon there will be an open hearing. I do not know what the board vote will be. But, regardless, we are taking the COVID-19 situation quite seriously. Thank you for your time, thank you for listening.”

After the statement, there was discussion about the upcoming meeting and the potential mask mandate with most of the comments centering on practical enforcement of a mask mandate.

Gallaher expressed that the enforcement would be difficult.