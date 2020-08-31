Commission discusses pay increases

County employee pay increases came up at the St. Francois County Commission regular session Tuesday morning.
Salary increases have been a contentious issue within the county for some time. Currently, employees advance after five years in a given position, unless filling an open position.
Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked that two of his employees be moved to new job titles with more compensation. One has been with the county for 19 years, and the other for 15 years. During the discussion, County Clerk Kevin Engler brought up why this is being done at this time.
“That’s why we have several of these requests today,” Engler said. “Our budgets have to be submitted by September. For us to put anything in the budget for next year, if these people hit their numbers, we have to have it approved by you before we can put it into the budget for next year.”
The commission approved the change in job titles. Engler then asked for title changes and pay increases for three of his employees.
“Same thing, these are long-term positions,” he said. “They have been in these positions for 21, 20, and 18 years. Five years ago next December, they assumed a new position. This is a different request, we are talking about one pay period for next year.”
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson brought up some history on raises.
“I talked to [County Clerk Administrative Assistant] Linda [Balentine] prior to the meeting, there was a request this time last year for those workers,” he said. “And we asked to place it on hold until we could get something better, to be more fair for everyone.”
Engler added, “This doesn’t address that, this just goes on longevity.”
Wilkinson apologized for the commission not addressing the situation in the last year.
Balentine commented on the problem, “We still have people getting raises on their 10, 15, 20 years. Then you have people that supposedly [have raises based on] ‘job description’; it’s inconsistent, it needs to be addressed.”
Wilkinson continued, “That’s what I was pointing out earlier, everything’s not on the same field. We need to address that, we really do.”
Balentine added, “Absolutely.”
“That’s why I don’t want the three ladies in our department not to be officially next December, that they [will get raises],” Engler said.
Engler then asked for an increase in compensation for Human Resources Director Corey Schrum.
“Our Human Resources director, when we hired her, had a degree in Accounting, did not have a degree in Human Resources,” he said. “You told me what the upper level of pay would be, I told her I would prefer to have the pay gradually go up, dependent upon your acceptance of her work.
"Last year, we cut that amount $8 an hour from what the original was. We did the $4 increase last year, and what I am proposing is on her anniversary, which is in August, that the other $4, without the COLA, be put on her pay. We said back then, if her performance dictated it, we would bring it up over the next two years.”
During the discussion of the motion, another employee again brought up the seeming disparity in raises.
“Twenty years I have been here, and I’ve had to do my five-year steps,” she said. “…In my job, I have been at the Recorder of Deeds Office for 20 years, and I have to go by the rules every five years, but someone who was worth $11.50 across the street two years ago, is now going to make $28 an hour.”
Engler answered the complaint, “I would be happy to address that. When you were hired, did they cut your pay 20% for the first two years?”
“No. I just don’t think it’s consistent,” she said.
Wilkinson interjected, “It may not be consistent. That’s what I was saying earlier.”
Engler added, “Absolutely not.”
The employee continued, “But within this year, we were supposed to have everybody’s job looked at, draw up descriptions, everything intact, but we don’t have that. That’s why there are inconsistencies. I don’t have anything against Corey whatsoever. I’m just saying they’re just facts.”
Balentine returned to the inconsistency issue, “We have someone here two years, jumping up how many steps and others that have been here many years are being denied.”
Wilkinson apologized, “We the commission may be at fault for some of this, because we didn’t focus on addressing this in this past year.”
Engler clarified, “It’s part my fault too. I should have not done what we do in private business and paid her the higher amount you authorized in the beginning. But, I think it’s better to have merit and get in the job and go up, rather than paying the highest amount you offer.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich interjected, “…When you interviewed for this position with the job description, does the current HR meet that job description?”
Engler answered, “Now she has experience in Human Resources, the job description said experience in Human Resources. That’s why I [originally] proposed to make it less.”
Seiberlich continued, “Of which part of that job description last year included doing performance job descriptions for our matrix, which has not been done yet.”
After further discussion, it was noted that Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, absent from the meeting, had been working on the situation with Schrum.
“It’s being worked on,” Schrum said. “The positions that were approved go off the current manual now. Harold and I are working on it. As of right now, it hasn’t been finalized.”
The commission approved the raise.
The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also asked the commission to promote an employee to a position currently open.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
