Commission discusses pay increases

"Last year, we cut that amount $8 an hour from what the original was. We did the $4 increase last year, and what I am proposing is on her anniversary, which is in August, that the other $4, without the COLA, be put on her pay. We said back then, if her performance dictated it, we would bring it up over the next two years.”

During the discussion of the motion, another employee again brought up the seeming disparity in raises.

“Twenty years I have been here, and I’ve had to do my five-year steps,” she said. “…In my job, I have been at the Recorder of Deeds Office for 20 years, and I have to go by the rules every five years, but someone who was worth $11.50 across the street two years ago, is now going to make $28 an hour.”

Engler answered the complaint, “I would be happy to address that. When you were hired, did they cut your pay 20% for the first two years?”

“No. I just don’t think it’s consistent,” she said.

Wilkinson interjected, “It may not be consistent. That’s what I was saying earlier.”

Engler added, “Absolutely not.”