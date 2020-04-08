Commission discusses PPE

The St. Francois County Commission met Monday due to the start of a new term and to work on several business items.
Acting Emergency Management Director Nick Jones came before the commission to request the purchase of more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to cope with the virus.
“We are looking at buying PPE for first responders in the county,” he said. “Right now is a good time to protect everybody, and it is getting harder to find and I need approval to be able to go ahead and purchase.”
Associate Commissioner Gay asked if he had a source.
Jones answered, “Dano (Dan Duncan) actually ordered some already, should be here sometime this week. I don’t exactly know what all is in it. Once it gets here, I am going to find the invoice on it, see what else we need and hopefully get it done.”
Wilkinson expressed concerns about the budget.
Amber Menjoulet of the auditor’s office explained that it was her understanding that FEMA is going to reimburse the county for a lot of the equipment.
“We suggested he get approval because he would be spending over that $6,000 threshold with vendors and since it was on an emergency basis,” she said.
Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted that it is for more than $17,000.
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked to reserve 100 or more face masks in the event they are needed for poll workers during the June 2 election.
The county approved the request.
Commissioner Harold Gallaher then brought up the request for a payout to the family of Dan Duncan, who died suddenly last week, for his vacation time of 138.42 hours for a total of $3,647.37.
Engler added that the BackStoppers are providing some money. And county employees and coworkers have taken up a fund that will be given to Duncan’s wife.
Sheriff Dan Bullock explained the role that BackStoppers were playing in the funding.
“Although he worked for the police and EMS and he was a firefighter, he was not on-duty for any of those jobs at the time,” he said. “He doesn’t fit the criteria, so they stepped forward and wrote an initial check for $5,000 that I delivered to Chary Friday evening to spend on what she wants, and then they are going to take under consideration…they may step forward and do some more yet.”
The commission approved the payout.
Gallaher brought up the concerns of continuing the half-staff protocol for county employees during the virus outbreak. He noted that many employees are using up their sick leave pay to compensate for working less than full time, including reducing paychecks and the possibility of losing employees in the long run over the reduction of hours and pay.
“There are other ramifications on this we really need to be thinking about,” he said.
