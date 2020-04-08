Commission discusses PPE

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Commission met Monday due to the start of a new term and to work on several business items.

Acting Emergency Management Director Nick Jones came before the commission to request the purchase of more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to cope with the virus.

“We are looking at buying PPE for first responders in the county,” he said. “Right now is a good time to protect everybody, and it is getting harder to find and I need approval to be able to go ahead and purchase.”

Associate Commissioner Gay asked if he had a source.

Jones answered, “Dano (Dan Duncan) actually ordered some already, should be here sometime this week. I don’t exactly know what all is in it. Once it gets here, I am going to find the invoice on it, see what else we need and hopefully get it done.”

Wilkinson expressed concerns about the budget.

Amber Menjoulet of the auditor’s office explained that it was her understanding that FEMA is going to reimburse the county for a lot of the equipment.

“We suggested he get approval because he would be spending over that $6,000 threshold with vendors and since it was on an emergency basis,” she said.