Commission discusses projects

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with building maintenance issues and new construction bids during their regular session Tuesday morning.

The commission approved the bid process for the addition to the Juvenile Detention Center. The project is planned to be a 1,300 square feet renovation of existing offices and an 1,800 square foot addition to the building to accommodate staff additions and transfer existing staff from the Weber Road Facility.

Construction is tentatively planned to begin in the fall. The addition will be funded through the ARPA grant.

The commission approved a transfer of funds from the maintenance department to other departments for HVAC work. The three maintenance projects are not to exceed $80,000 in total. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said that one of the projects is an upgrade of the exhaust system at the morgue located in the Weber Road Facility.

“We are looking at making it a negative air pressure building to control any odors to keep them from going into the rest of the building,” he said.

The other two projects are HVAC maintenance for the Mental Health Department and Family Treatment Center also at the Weber Road Facility.

Clay Copeland, road and bridge superintendent, asked the commission to seek bids on box culverts for use in 2023 road projects. The culverts will be used on Korber and Thomas Roads and for other projects as needed. The commission approved the bid process.

The County Treasurer’s Sales Tax report for September showed a year-to-date increase of 3.62% or $380,061.02 more than 2021.

The Missouri deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 12.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.