Commission discusses roads, alleys

Roads, alleys and infrastructure projects were on the agenda of the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning.

Due to the start of the new term, the county worked on four roads/alleys to be vacated at a property owner’s request.

Garrett DeBlois asked the county to vacate an unused alleyway in East Bonne Terre that is flanked by property he owns on both sides. James Morgan asked the county to vacate an unopened street in Doe Run that also is flanked by his property. The county agreed in both cases to begin the three-month process of vacating the alleyway and unopened street. Signs will be posted at the locations and the actions will be posted at public places for public comment.

The commission gave final approval to vacating unused alleyways through the property owned by Logan Comfort, off of Long Road in Hurryville. The commission also gave final approval to vacating a part of Indian Creek Road that bisects property previously owned by Glen Miller and now owned by Larry and Jane Epstein.

In other business, the county refused the bid for 50 computers from SomethingCool.com for $39,226. IT Director Nick Jones said that bid did not meet the county’s specifications. Jones will reach out to vendors for pricing of computers that meets the county’s specifications.

The commission approved the bid for tuckpointing and cleaning the exterior of the courthouse annex building by Eddings Masonry for $59,950.

The county awarded the engineering contract for the TAP grant for a sidewalk along the West County Schools to Cochran Engineering, subject to the awarding of the grant. The commission also approved resolution 2022-06 to support the application for the grant.

Highway Superintendent John Gross asked the commission to extend the current on-call engineering contract with Smith & Co. The company is used for designing bridges built in-house by the Road and Bridge Department.

Assessor Eric Dugal asked permission to seek bids for printing and mailing the assessment lists for 2023. The commission approved the request.

The treasurer’s report on sales tax collection for May showed a 1.91% increase or $135,154.89 more than last year at this time.

Livestock Specialist Kendra Graham of the University of Missouri Extension gave her quarterly report to the commission.

“Our 4-H Youth Program has wound down with the culmination of our livestock and other projects at the county fair,” she said. “Our poultry project was a big hit where kids sold two or three broilers at the fair. We had 30 youth participate and 13 pens sold at the fair. We had 121 items sold, most of them livestock for $166,069.65. We had excellent support from businesses and kids really got rewarded for working hard.

“They had 4-H Camp at Hawn State Park and 59 campers did a ton of stuff. They participated in the Country Days Parade and two kids from St. Francois County will be going to Missouri S&T Aerospace Camp.”

Stating that averages from the Show Me Select Heifer Sale were a little down this year, Graham hopes that the next sale on Dec. 10 will have better prices.

Graham also said they had their Show-Me Quality Assurance livestock training classes and grazing schools.

Returning to the county fair, Graham stated that they had 320 youth projects.

In the Family Nutrition Education Program, Nutrition Program Associate Alyssa Bowyer has worked with 3,744 students and adults during the April, May and June program.