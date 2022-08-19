Commission discusses roads, vehicles

Roadwork and vehicles were the major items on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission about a change order on the Wolf Creek Bridge being constructed on Old Fredericktown Road.

“We’re doing some box culverts on the east side of the bridge that’s going to be overflow and to let Back Creek go under the road instead of running parallel to the road and exiting into the creek on the north side,” he said. “When they went to put the culverts in, they found some unsuitable soil to support the culverts. We request doing a fiber reinforced concrete pad eight inches thick to support the weight of these box culverts. The cost of that change is $10,469.87.”

The commission approved the change order. When asked about when the bridge will be finished, Gross said that he thinks it will be open the second week of September.

Gross also wished to award road overlay contracts for Coffman Road, Old Coffman Road and Silver Springs Road.

“We wish to award these roads to the second lowest bidder, Vern Bauman because Leadbelt Materials does not have time to complete these within the timeframe they are allowed to do so,” he said.

When pressed about the amount of the contracts, Gross stated he had the April bid but the cost will be different based on the pricing off the MoDOT Oil Index being used.

“When these were bid out earlier in the year, they were bid out on the April Oil Index. The oil index has nothing but skyrocketed since then. According to the bids we had in April, we are looking at another $5-6 a ton.”

The commission approved the contract.

Fleet Manager Buck Copeland asked to solicit bids for four new patrol cars for the sheriff’s department.

“I really don’t have to because we can get them on state bid,” he said. “But we want to try and buy them locally. The three dealers that I went and talked to can’t produce the cars. I’ve had four cars ordered from Scism since December and haven’t got them and they don’t know when they are going to come in. There’s a dealer in St. Louis that has 20 of them on their lot. I want to solicit these bids so that we can pacify the local dealerships and then after that, pursue where I can get them the cheapest on state bid.”

When asked about what type of vehicle he was looking for, Copeland stated he wants all-wheel drive utility vehicles with standard police equipment already installed on them.

“I don’t care what make they are,” he said. “We have to have cars. We have 40 pursuit vehicles for road deputies. Seventeen of them have over 200,000 miles on them. Four of them are close to 300,000. Twenty of them have 150,000 plus.”

The commission approved the solicitation of bids.

A sealed bid for election supplies for the November election was opened. The bid was from Adkins Election Services for $24,090. County Clerk Kevin Engler said the cost is in line with what was paid last year.

“This is one of the things that will change,” he said. “If we consolidate polling places, we will eliminate printing but we will have a cost in buying printers. You will give them your ID and they will print you a ballot wherever you’re at and we won’t have to print 30,000 extra ballots and then pay $750 to shred the unused ballots.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.