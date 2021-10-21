Commission discusses salaries

The St. Francois County Commission held a very brief session Tuesday at the courthouse annex with only two items on the agenda to tackle.
The commission approved the city of Farmington’s contract to sell Lot B of the Quarry Street Property that the county and city jointly owned.
The second item on the agenda was to approve an emergency purchase for locks for the county jail.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump stated that two cells with broken electronic locks were offline and needed to be repaired. He did not know the exact cost.
“Honestly, Phil, the maintenance guy took care of that,” he said. “Locks are high, it was over $1,000.”
There was some confusion as to when this was done as Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher thought that Phil had quit sometime in the past.
Crump clarified, “No, the new maintenance guy is Phil. We keep hiring Phils. Only people named Phil could apply.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler added, “It was on the application, it had to be Philled out.”
Sheriff Dan Bullock stated that the cost was $1,038.57.
In departmental reports, Engler stated there were 112 mailed in absentee ballots returned and 17 in person absentees for the November elections.
Engler also gave the final numbers for the assessed valuation for the county.
“We went from $856 million, which is the assessed valuation, a percentage of the retail value, to approximately $907 million,” he said. “Most of it was in new construction.”
After the open meeting, the commission went into closed session for the salary commission to discuss and approve county salary increases for employees. The salary commission consists of a quorum of St. Francois County elected officials.
Chaired by Auditor Louie Seiberlich, Treasurer Parks Peterson moved that the elected officials would receive half the percentage of the cost of living raise that the employees would receive next year.
The salary commission also voted the elected officials would also receive a $1,200 increase. The salary increase goes into effect for an elected official only after an election. None of the $1,200 increase will affect current officeholders until after a reelection.
County Clerk Kevin Engler explained the reason behind the $1,200 increase. “We are trying to keep the positions salaries in the average of other First Class Counties.”
With the county coroner taking over the operations of the county morgue and adding to his duties, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher requested that the coroner’s pay be increased by $20,000 after the next election.
All the motions were approved by unanimous vote of the salary commission.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com