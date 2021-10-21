Commission discusses salaries

Engler also gave the final numbers for the assessed valuation for the county.

“We went from $856 million, which is the assessed valuation, a percentage of the retail value, to approximately $907 million,” he said. “Most of it was in new construction.”

After the open meeting, the commission went into closed session for the salary commission to discuss and approve county salary increases for employees. The salary commission consists of a quorum of St. Francois County elected officials.

Chaired by Auditor Louie Seiberlich, Treasurer Parks Peterson moved that the elected officials would receive half the percentage of the cost of living raise that the employees would receive next year.

The salary commission also voted the elected officials would also receive a $1,200 increase. The salary increase goes into effect for an elected official only after an election. None of the $1,200 increase will affect current officeholders until after a reelection.

County Clerk Kevin Engler explained the reason behind the $1,200 increase. “We are trying to keep the positions salaries in the average of other First Class Counties.”