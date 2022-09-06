Commission discusses salaries

A report on county employee compensation and how it compares to other local jobs was the main focus of the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

The county had hired CBIZ, an accounting and human resources advisory firm, to study how to streamline the compensation matrix and what an employee should be paid in order to stay competitive to other employers in the area.

Joe Rice from CBIZ gave the presentation and recommendations.

“We heard that you want to be competitive with your local pay, you are not trying to be the highest payer or bottom payer. It generally means setting pay around the market 50th percentile, that’s what most organizations do to build their salary structure.”

CBIZ recommends an 11 grade staff salary structure with a starting minimum at $27,111 for grade one up to $59,468 minimum at grade 11. The recommended police salary structure has five grades that start at $36,478 minimum for grade one up to $51,135 minimum at grade five.

Seventy employees are currently under the recommended salary range minimum. There are 96 employees that fall under a compression adjustment that would provide an increase from their current salary.

Gallaher explained compression adjustments in the payroll.

“When people are starting out and you bring the pay up to people who have been here three to four years, you are compressing that group of people together even though they have a different amount of seniority. To counter that, we will also give those people that have been there a few years a raise to spread them out from those beginning people.”

The report’s conclusion was the cost to increase wages to the minimum and the compression increases would cost the county an estimated $531,110 per year.

The commission accepted the report. However, no moves will be made on the recommendations until the 2023 budget is finalized.

In other business, the county clerk’s office opened a sealed bid for mobile data terminals for the sheriff’s department. The bid was from Bob Johnson’s Computer Stuff for $24,430.50 for 18 units.

The mobile data terminals are laptop computers installed in patrol cars for dispatching and report writing and other functions. The county auditor’s office will review the bid to verify if it meets the bidding qualifications.

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley recommended that Cochran Engineering be used for the Owl Creek Park Project.

“We will start the (walking) trails and bike trails,” he said. “We will start looking at where the utilities will be laid.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler said the state of Missouri has money set aside from the federal government to match those type of projects.

Buckley agreed. “These projects will basically be on grants. There’s lots of grants for parks.”

The commission approved using Cochran Engineering for developing Owl Creek.

The County Treasurer’s sales tax report from May shows a year to date increase of 1.91% or $135,154.89 more funds collected than from the previous year.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.