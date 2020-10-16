Commission discusses tire grant, voting

Engler said that the three full-time elections employees are already working well past the 4 p.m. closing to finish paperwork every evening.

“On the 19th we start down at the meeting room, and we will have a full precinct,” he said.

According to Engler, there is extra work to send an absentee ballot in the mail that is taking up a lot of the elections employees' time right now.

“When you request an absentee ballot through the mail, we have to send out the form and get the form back,” he said. “Two people have to independently verify that it’s the correct signature, Social Security Number’s right and address is correct. They put a label on the interior envelope, put a ballot in there, have a label for the exterior, have it stamped on both envelopes and sent out.

“Now, almost half of the mail in ballots that we are getting back, people are walking in and giving to us. We bought postage for nothing and it took us 15 minutes to process the thing and then they bring it back. If they bring it back to us, we have to process another set of paperwork to show that it didn’t come through the post office. They have to sign another paper because we have to verify and put in the computer that it came in a different way.”