Commission discusses upgrades

“That’s another option to look at, is the actual equipment to step it up,” he said. “…We bought an extra piece of equipment that allows us to actually do some of the digitizing of the books ourselves. So, we are actually going to save the county some money by doing that, we might get 50+ books done on our own. The other option is to buy that piece of equipment, what we have now is about $7,000 … I actually watched the procedures done before. To buy that equipment is about $30,000.”

Gallaher asked if the county employees could do the labor under the grant.

Graf said that it was totally bid out and taken care of by the vendor.

Gallaher then asked if the Recorder of Deeds keeps the original paperwork.

Graf answered, “There’s backups to backups. There’s actually film copies that are archived at the [Missouri Secretary of State’s Office], then we keep the originals here, and then it is digitized too, you’ve got several backups to everything.”

The commission moved to allow the Recorder of Deeds to ask for bids to continue the work.

In other business, Jail Lt. Jamie Crump came before the commission to receive permission to remove worn-out furniture.