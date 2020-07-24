Commission discusses upgrades

Upgrades to departments were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked to continue the digitizing project that the office has been undergoing for several years.
“I wanted to inform the commissioner that we completed phase III of the recording records for digitization and met all the requirements for that grant, all we are doing is waiting for that portion of the grant money to come in to us,” he said. “We have been accepted for phase IV for the grant program, we applied and have been approved.
"We are looking for approval to proceed as in years to proceed to go ahead and get bids as we did last year to continue with that, the digitization of records.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked if this was a full grant.
Graf answered, “It is a $25,000 grant, which we get half of.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked how many phases there are.
Graf said that there are 467 books, with about 50 books per year.
Gallaher noted that Phase IV would be about 200 books.
Graf noted that his office is doing some of the digitizing work in-house, and that could be expanded, but be very expensive.
“That’s another option to look at, is the actual equipment to step it up,” he said. “…We bought an extra piece of equipment that allows us to actually do some of the digitizing of the books ourselves. So, we are actually going to save the county some money by doing that, we might get 50+ books done on our own. The other option is to buy that piece of equipment, what we have now is about $7,000 … I actually watched the procedures done before. To buy that equipment is about $30,000.”
Gallaher asked if the county employees could do the labor under the grant.
Graf said that it was totally bid out and taken care of by the vendor.
Gallaher then asked if the Recorder of Deeds keeps the original paperwork.
Graf answered, “There’s backups to backups. There’s actually film copies that are archived at the [Missouri Secretary of State’s Office], then we keep the originals here, and then it is digitized too, you’ve got several backups to everything.”
The commission moved to allow the Recorder of Deeds to ask for bids to continue the work.
In other business, Jail Lt. Jamie Crump came before the commission to receive permission to remove worn-out furniture.
“We went around the jail, did a little cleanup on old chairs that are not salvageable, a couple of desks, it’s basically used furniture that we need to get rid of, it’s surplus,” he said.
Crump noted that they were not on the county’s inventory.
“If they could be fixed, we’d fix them,” he said.
Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted that anything valued under $100 is not inventoried.
Crump then gave a report and answered questions on renovations at the jail.
“I want to give a shout out to St. Francois County, the maintenance guy, Brian Briley,” he said. “His work on the jail, we’ve been working side-by-side, making a lot of progress. Right now he is working on the outside recreation area, there’s a water problem.
"He’s digging and drilling holes. I told him that’s good as long as he doesn’t go into a jail cell. It’s moving along real well.”
Gallaher added, “We have some broken glass over there. That glass is five layers of glass with four layers of plastic in them. The outer panels get broken with whatever. Those need to be replaced. Brian’s working on that. Brian’s taken over and getting this stuff updated, it’s stuff that needed to be done for quite awhile.”
Crump continued, “Unfortunately, some of the inmates are violent. I’m looking at putting in some security benches in the booking area, maybe, get a guy like that, secure them to the bench, so they can’t destroy the glass until somebody comes in and bonds them.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
