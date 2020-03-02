Commission dispels myths about Owl Creek

County Clerk Kevin Engler weighed in on the issue, “I got a couple of calls too. The confusion is that there was an EPA settlement that is for remediation. But in addition to that there is what is referred to as the ASARCO settlement fund. It says what that money can be used for. What it can be used for is this exact purpose. To restore areas that were damaged. To create waterfowl territory, forestry, wildlife preservation, stream preservation.

“We are taking money from this settlement that is specifically designed for this purpose. It is not taking money away from funds that are being used to abate lead. That is a completely different settlement. This fund has to be used for acquiring land to make up for the land that was damaged by the lead industry.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich also added to the discussion., “Far be it from me to support Mr. Engler, but I too have read the ASARCO ruling. This mitigation money that is being directed to the county has come up under social media with a lot of falsehoods. It’s because of the social media—once again—that is spinning it. Let it be clear that we have spent a minimal amount of money on this project in comparison to what we are going to receive back,” Seiberlich said.

