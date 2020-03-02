Commission dispels myths about Owl Creek

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins followed up on some feedback that county officials were receiving on the Owl Creek Park project near Desloge, just one of several items on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission's regular session Tuesday morning.
“I’ve received several phone calls questioning that we were purchasing additional acreage,” he said. “No we are not purchasing additional acreage, but we are accepting 108 additional acres along with other caveats along with this.
“They’re spending $300,000 for land purchase, closing costs, phase I assessment and etc. for the 108 additional acres.”
Mullins listed other expenses for the park that the ASARCO settlement fund is financing. More explanation on the ASARCO settlement was provided, as well.
“Then they are putting towards conservation easements, stewardship contributions and operating endowment project setup that will equate to $40,000,” he said. “Fieldwork and reporting costs for 10 years, $45,000. Mechanical invasive species removal and control, $175,000. Mowing and prescribed burns and replanting, $150,000. They are putting $300,000 towards the borehole closure project and restoration program. We are looking at $1 million coming to this area.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher added, “This is all money from the ASARCO settlement funds.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler weighed in on the issue, “I got a couple of calls too. The confusion is that there was an EPA settlement that is for remediation. But in addition to that there is what is referred to as the ASARCO settlement fund. It says what that money can be used for. What it can be used for is this exact purpose. To restore areas that were damaged. To create waterfowl territory, forestry, wildlife preservation, stream preservation.
“We are taking money from this settlement that is specifically designed for this purpose. It is not taking money away from funds that are being used to abate lead. That is a completely different settlement. This fund has to be used for acquiring land to make up for the land that was damaged by the lead industry.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich also added to the discussion., “Far be it from me to support Mr. Engler, but I too have read the ASARCO ruling. This mitigation money that is being directed to the county has come up under social media with a lot of falsehoods. It’s because of the social media—once again—that is spinning it. Let it be clear that we have spent a minimal amount of money on this project in comparison to what we are going to receive back,” Seiberlich said.
In other business, Buck Copeland, fleet manager for the sheriff’s department, updated the commission on a new vehicle lift at the county jail. The existing lift was 20 years old and worn out, along with not being able to lift pickup trucks.
“The store that we were getting all of our parts from raised the prices,” he said. “A parts store in Park Hills gives the government entities a discount 15% under wholesale price. I started buying a lot of parts from them and they come over and asked if I needed shop equipment. I talked to them about this new hoist. Under a tech and equipment rewards program, where you buy so many parts a month, they will make the payment for you, it won’t cost anything.
“This one is 12 feet wide and lift a car 12 feet high. This is a lot better lift, a lot heavier. If we spend $1,200 a month at the parts store, they make our payment for us. The only thing that is going to cost us is the first month which is $196. We are getting a $5,000 lift for $200 as long as we spend that much a month, which is easy.”
On a different financial note, Engler voiced a concern about the lack of policy on vending machines and the different contracts depending on each county building. Gallaher brought up the fact that the county doesn’t even know who owns the vending machines in the annex and who refills them.
Seiberlich noted that there is a contract with MCD Vending for vending machines at the county jail.
“We also have two vending machines in this building, two vending machines, I am told, at the courthouse,” he said. “We have no contract, no contact person, we have no idea who is feeding the machines, or unfeeding the machines, or who has keys to them.”
Engler added, “We need some policy that’s not different for every building. We have four different policies in four different buildings and we don’t even know who is supplying the one here.”
The commission appointed a committee consisting of the human resources department and the auditor’s office to create and submit a vending machine policy to the commission.
In the next order of business, Lance Debrock from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) presented the commission with the county road inventory. Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland mentioned that this was a project that began several years ago.
“We met with our administrative assistant and a couple of road and bridge employees and the 911 Center,” he said. “We went through the entire county road by road and determined if it was a county road or not, what was on our inventory. It was a long, lengthy process, it took several weeks to complete, we worked on it one day a week.”
Gallaher added, “To be clear, this has financial implications for the county. We have to really work to get this accurate.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com