Commission extends TDLPD agreement

“It is possible we are going to have one next year,” he said. “The rough estimate is that about 1,000 people came through. We handed out some RAVE information for people to get signed up for the weather (alert) system.”

Gallaher spoke about county payroll issues.

“We as a commission have decided to take a hard look at the payroll for county employees. We interviewed one company last week and we learned that possibly their cost is going to exceed a sealed bit amount and it’s going to be the end of the year before we get a result. They are going to look at how we compare competitively with other employers in the area.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler added a clarification. “You’re having a company come in and evaluate our pay structure and see where we’re competitive and not competitive. You don’t anticipate job losses or anyone losing their salary level, because of their investigation.”

Gallaher agreed.

“There will be no pay cuts, typically at all. (The company also will) watch for compression. Compression is when somebody who is underpaid, but hasn’t been here long, will be moved up; suddenly they’re very close to someone (in pay) that has been here for a while.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

