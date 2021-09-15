Commission extends TDLPD agreement

The St. Francois County Commission handled several items of business during their regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
The commission opened a bid for the final scan project for the Recorder of Deeds Office and for election supplies for the County Clerk’s Office for the November election. Another bid was opened for the second part of Request for Qualifications for fee structure of a Construction Manager at Risk.
The commission also approved the previously received Request for Qualifications step one for Construction Manager at Risk from Brockmiller Construction.
The Road and Bridge Department submitted a revised right-of-way permit application to the commission for approval.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained the need.
“This has to do with people working alongside the county roads,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of talk about broadband installation. It’s a $25 fee. The idea is that road and bridge will know where people are working. The permits would be processed through the County Clerk’s Office.”
Terre Du Lac officials asked the commission to approve the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Terre Du Lac Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Dan Bullock spoke about the extension.
“I have spoken with the board at Terre Du Lac and they have been pleased with the contract over the last year,” he said. “They would like to extend it and leave it the same as last year. We’ve had no major problems.”
Lt. Michael Ryan explained how the MOU has worked out over the past year.
“With Terre Du Lac deputies working with St. Francois County, it’s worked out very well,” he said. “We’ve had them assist us just outside of Terre Du Lac … when our guys are further south.”
The commission agreed to extend the agreement for another year.
Ryan also asked for an approval to apply for a block grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety to purchase bulletproof vests. The grant amount is for $7,500 and fully funded by the state.
“Those will be utilized to outfit nine of our patrol deputies,” he said.
Assessor Eric Dugal asked to the commission for a renewal with E.J. Rice Company for printing and mailing the assessment lists in 2022 as a sole source provider.
“The budget estimate is $22,320.77,” he said. “Last year the budget estimate was $23,631.22, it’s actually $1,310.45 less.”
During departmental reports, Emergency Management Director Nick Jones spoke about the Family Emergency Preparedness Fair held on Saturday.
“It is possible we are going to have one next year,” he said. “The rough estimate is that about 1,000 people came through. We handed out some RAVE information for people to get signed up for the weather (alert) system.”
Gallaher spoke about county payroll issues.
“We as a commission have decided to take a hard look at the payroll for county employees. We interviewed one company last week and we learned that possibly their cost is going to exceed a sealed bit amount and it’s going to be the end of the year before we get a result. They are going to look at how we compare competitively with other employers in the area.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler added a clarification. “You’re having a company come in and evaluate our pay structure and see where we’re competitive and not competitive. You don’t anticipate job losses or anyone losing their salary level, because of their investigation.”
Gallaher agreed.
“There will be no pay cuts, typically at all. (The company also will) watch for compression. Compression is when somebody who is underpaid, but hasn’t been here long, will be moved up; suddenly they’re very close to someone (in pay) that has been here for a while.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com