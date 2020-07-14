Commission hears about camping problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The river access at the Vo-Tech Road Bridge was addressed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke to the commission about having signs put up at the river access to address the past problem of homeless living under the bridge and creating problems for the public.

“Approximately a year or so ago, there were some people that were camped and living underneath the Vo-Tech Bridge just north of Desloge,” he said. “There were some issues with trash and some problems and they were forced to leave.”

Copeland noted that about a month ago, the problem returned with more homeless camping out beneath the bridge, which is maintained by the county. The property is also owned by the county.

“These people that were living under the bridge camped out there permanently,” he said. “Their numbers continued to grow, their dwellings continued to grow, and I believe a week ago last Sunday, there was a child missing from the group. Fire, EMS and sheriff’s department was involved in trying to [find the child]. The child had floated off and they didn’t miss him for quite a while. The child was found, but it was deemed a danger to those who were living there, and the law enforcement forced the people to leave.”