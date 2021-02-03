Commission hears about office roof leak

Building additions and new buildings, along with new bridges for county roads were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning.

Clay Copeland, Road and Bridge superintendent, asked the commission to allow requests for proposals (RFP) on replacing the office building at the Woodlawn Drive complex. He said the current office building has serious issues and is too small.

“The base plates are rotten, the roof leaks in places; we moved in and made it work,” he said. “It’s not going to last much longer. We have this budgeted in to build an office, breakroom and locker room.”

Copeland also asked to bid for construction of a storage building to hold 1,000-2,000 tons of road salt at the barn in the north part of the county. It would be built across the road from the Big River Fire Department on J.W. Fields Memorial Drive.

“Some years we don’t use much salt, but we budget for it, and if we can get it cheap we like to stockpile it and have it on hand,” he said. “Now we have a salt pile here that we use in the north area, very practical for us to use, the trucks don’t have to drive to Farmington to reload.”

Adding a cover to the fuel station on Woodlawn Drive is also potentially planned.