Commission hears about office roof leak

Building additions and new buildings, along with new bridges for county roads were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning.
Clay Copeland, Road and Bridge superintendent, asked the commission to allow requests for proposals (RFP) on replacing the office building at the Woodlawn Drive complex. He said the current office building has serious issues and is too small.
“The base plates are rotten, the roof leaks in places; we moved in and made it work,” he said. “It’s not going to last much longer. We have this budgeted in to build an office, breakroom and locker room.”
Copeland also asked to bid for construction of a storage building to hold 1,000-2,000 tons of road salt at the barn in the north part of the county. It would be built across the road from the Big River Fire Department on J.W. Fields Memorial Drive.
“Some years we don’t use much salt, but we budget for it, and if we can get it cheap we like to stockpile it and have it on hand,” he said. “Now we have a salt pile here that we use in the north area, very practical for us to use, the trucks don’t have to drive to Farmington to reload.”
Adding a cover to the fuel station on Woodlawn Drive is also potentially planned.
Road and Bridge also asked for RFPs for three bridge replacement projects in the county beyond the already planned replacements discussed last week.
“Last year … the commission suggested we back off on our spending because we didn’t know what sales tax was going to do,” Copeland said. “Sales tax was up 9%. Road and Bridge is now at a substantial surplus because of the carryover from last year’s reserves.
“Our bridge inspection was done in November. The state does it every two years. We have yet to receive that report from them. However, the inspector has informed us of some bridges that were deficient that we were not aware of that need to be replaced or repaired.”
The proposed bridge replacements are on Old Fredericktown Road, Cedar Run and Sand Creek Roads.
In other business, Jared Faulkner, IT administrator, asked the commission to approve a RFP for security upgrades for the Weber Road Facility. The county previously had a bid for the upgrades, but the quote came in over the budget allotted last year.
“This year during the commissioner’s meeting, we worked in the price at the last minute to increase my budget to do this whole building, upgrading the whole security system,” he said.
Acting Emergency Manager Nick Jones gave a report on Emergency Management’s activities over the previous year and projected future plans.
“With COVID, we were getting a lot of PPE from SEMA for the fire departments and law enforcement,” he said. “We had 8-9 different shipments of that.”
Working with Farmington Emergency Manager Tim Porter, the county received nine pallets of hand sanitizer from FEMA. Some of the sanitizer was distributed to nursing homes and schools.
“We also got some isolation gowns from St. Louis County,” Jones said. “We gave those to long-term care facilities.”
Jones noted that a small tornado that came through earlier in the year was a big learning experience for him.
He also had a couple of meetings with SEMA over the emergency operation plan that he is in the process of updating.
Jones spoke about the emergency management trailers that the county received from Homeland Security.
“We updated some of the trailers that were leaking and replaced the tires,” he said. “We had to take everything out. We had 208 cots we had to dry and clean off.
"At the jail, the trustees washed all the blankets. When it gets a little warmer, I’m going to go out and make an assessment of what we have and what we need. We purchased some trauma bags for the emergency trailers and I was able to give some to the sheriff’s department.”
According to Jones, the county purchased automatic external defibrillators (AED), and had them installed last week. There’s three in the courthouse annex, two at the courthouse, and one at the Weber Road Facility.
“With the AEDs, the future planning is to do future AED and CPR training,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do yet because of the COVID. It’s in the budget for this year. Hopefully we’ll get to it. I think they will do 10-15 people at a time, we’ll just have to schedule it out to let everybody to do it.”
Jones also plans on having a weather spotter class this year.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked about upcoming COVID vaccinations.
"...We are doing round two later in February for the people that got the first round of shots, and two more after that to get more people. We had 2,000 people signed up already, that was all the vaccinations that we had.”
The next county commission regular session will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com