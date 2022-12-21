Commission hears county tax deadline details

The St. Francois County Commission approved the 2023 county budget, among other items when it met in regular session Tuesday morning.

Noting that the county tax department has been busy in recent days, Gallaher asked Angie Usery of the County Collector's Office to come up and answer several questions about how county residents can best go about paying their county taxes by the deadline — the last day of the year, Dec. 31.

“Angie, how many ways are there to pay county taxes?” Gallaher asked.

She replied, “You can pay in the office, you can pay online, over the phone to the IBR, pay through the mail and through the dropbox in the parking lot.”

Gallaher said, “Payment online is automatically timed, so you know it was done ahead of time. The post office, as long as they get a valid postmark by Dec. 31. What if I walk in there and just throw the mail in the slot on that last day? Do you know it’s postmarked?”

“You do not,” she replied. “A lot of times they stop maybe 11 o’clock in the morning and on that last day if you do not make sure that it’s postmarked Dec. 31st, it’s probably going to be marked late.”

Gallaher asked, “What should I do? Should I go into the office and say stamp this?”

Usery said, “Absolutely.”

Gallaher asked if the payment will be late if the taxpayer mails the envelope on time but forgets to include the payment inside or if the payment falls out. Usery said the payment would be considered late if not paid by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Asking about the dropbox in the annex parking lot, Usery said, “We will check it at the end of the day on Friday (Dec. 30) to make sure everything is collected, and then on the 31st, myself or [County Collector Pam Williams] will be coming — actually on the next day, Sunday, Jan. 1 — first thing in the morning — and whatever is inside will be considered on time. After that, everything will be considered late and have interest and penalties.”

Usery added that even if someone videos themselves mailing their taxes on the last day, it will not be considered to have been paid on time because videos can be altered. She added that anyone intending to pay their taxes in the office needs to do so by 4 p.m. Dec. 30. The County Collector’s Office staff will remain as long as it takes to accept tax payments from anyone who is in line by 4 p.m. that day.

County Clerk Kevin Engler announced that the swearing-in ceremony for county officials will take place at noon Jan. 2.

“Now, legally, our prosecutor, our judges, will be sworn — it’s like a wedding where you do the church wedding and the civil wedding — they’re going to swear each other in — so if there is something that happens over the weekend that they need to act, they will be officially sworn in,” Engler said.

Engler then announced a change in filing dates. Anyone wanting to file as a candidate for the April election needs to do so by 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

“For the ones we take, we only have one [candidate] for the Wolf Creek Fire Department,” he said. “We have none for the ambulance district and one race for the 911 board. You have until the 26th.”

Engler added that if a race doesn’t have any officially-filed candidates, the race will still have to be run, but the open positions will be filled by write-in candidates only. Official write-in candidates still have two weeks to file.

Rounding up his report to the commission, Engler asked that a vote on a proposed 3% marijuana sales tax resolution for the county be placed on the commission’s agenda for next Tuesday.

In other action, the commission unanimously approved the 2023 county budget, with changes made following a public hearing held Monday; a pay increase for the detention aide at the SFC Juvenile Detention Center; real estate taxes to the trustee to be removed from the tax books after the third year; and pay grades were amended of field appraisers in the Assessor’s Office.

It was announced that the courthouse will be closed Dec. 23, and Dec. 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.