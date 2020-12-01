Commission hears good news on workers' comp

The St. Francois County Commission recently received good news about the cost of its workers' compensation during their regular session at the courthouse annex.
County Clerk Kevin Engler said the premium will be about 7.2% less from last year, dropping from $168,000 to $155,000.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher commented, “That’s good. But, we have another liability coverage that’s going up, so it’s not all [good].”
Engler said a large part of the reduction is due to the Road and Bridge Department. “At one point when we looked back in history, a large portion of our comp was in Road and Bridge compared to the clerical positions,” he said.
Gallaher asked, “How many years history do they go back?”
Engler answered, “It’s like a floating average, where they project your trends. We went back and looked 10 years, but they were looking at the last couple and seeing what our claims actually were.”
Support Local Journalism
Clay Copeland, superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department, commented on what they changed to reduce cost.
“Through the workers' comp carrier, John [Gross] and I have established certain parameters as how we proceed with certain incidents, I think that’s helped,” he said. “If someone comes to us and says they’ve been injured, before we proceed, we contact workers' comp and they proceed in a different manner on how they treat it with their doctor. Things are watched a lot more closely than they used to be.”
Gallaher asked, “But in every case, the person is treated sufficiently and well?”
Copeland answered, “Yes. But the opportunity for misrepresentation has been considerably diminished. Another thing, for years, Road and Bridge did not accommodate any kind of light duty work. In the past few years we have accommodated that for workers' comp-related injuries only. We will bring them back to work on light-duty status. That lowers rates in the sense that workers' comp’s not paying their wages, we are. There’s always something that needs to be done.”
Copeland also reported on progress made in hauling old tires from the tire collection program to the recyclers. “At the end of today, we will have hauled nearly 5,000 tires, and it looks like we are about halfway done,” he said.
In other business, Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam asked the commission to approve an additional service contract for a special prosecuting attorney.
“Renee Murphy has agreed to help us on the screening in the intake portion of it,” she said. “It was made clear to her it was only through the end of the year, because that is when the funding from the CARES Act and everything else in our current budget expires. It’s $50 per hour, like the other two. …We have plenty left in the budget, plus we are down an attorney who left to be a prosecutor in Hannibal, so we have the salary savings from that as well.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.