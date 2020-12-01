Commission hears good news on workers' comp

Gallaher asked, “But in every case, the person is treated sufficiently and well?”

Copeland answered, “Yes. But the opportunity for misrepresentation has been considerably diminished. Another thing, for years, Road and Bridge did not accommodate any kind of light duty work. In the past few years we have accommodated that for workers' comp-related injuries only. We will bring them back to work on light-duty status. That lowers rates in the sense that workers' comp’s not paying their wages, we are. There’s always something that needs to be done.”

Copeland also reported on progress made in hauling old tires from the tire collection program to the recyclers. “At the end of today, we will have hauled nearly 5,000 tires, and it looks like we are about halfway done,” he said.

In other business, Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam asked the commission to approve an additional service contract for a special prosecuting attorney.

“Renee Murphy has agreed to help us on the screening in the intake portion of it,” she said. “It was made clear to her it was only through the end of the year, because that is when the funding from the CARES Act and everything else in our current budget expires. It’s $50 per hour, like the other two. …We have plenty left in the budget, plus we are down an attorney who left to be a prosecutor in Hannibal, so we have the salary savings from that as well.”

