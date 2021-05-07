Commission hears minor squabble

The St. Francois County Commission regular meeting was enlivened by a minor disagreement about a vehicle swap Tuesday morning.

Buck Copeland, fleet manager for the sheriff’s department, came before the commission to trade trucks with the Assessor’s Office.

“We are exchanging with the Assessor’s Office my truck which is an F150 and theirs is an F250,” he said. “My truck fits their application better and their truck fits mine better, so we have an even swap.”

Assessor Dan Ward stepped in to ask questions.

“Would you go into more length why said you really wanted that truck? You said you had to fix yours before I take it, right?”

Copeland said that he eventually would install a liftgate on the F250 that he will receive. He then spoke about the F150 that Ward would receive. “But, let’s get something straight. I’m not fixing everything on that truck.”

Ward interjected, “I thought we had an agreement.”

Copeland said that they did; he had one thing to fix on the truck.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Why do I feel like I am in a convention of used car salesman?”