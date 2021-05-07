Commission hears minor squabble

The St. Francois County Commission regular meeting was enlivened by a minor disagreement about a vehicle swap Tuesday morning.
Buck Copeland, fleet manager for the sheriff’s department, came before the commission to trade trucks with the Assessor’s Office.
“We are exchanging with the Assessor’s Office my truck which is an F150 and theirs is an F250,” he said. “My truck fits their application better and their truck fits mine better, so we have an even swap.”
Assessor Dan Ward stepped in to ask questions.
“Would you go into more length why said you really wanted that truck? You said you had to fix yours before I take it, right?”
Copeland said that he eventually would install a liftgate on the F250 that he will receive. He then spoke about the F150 that Ward would receive. “But, let’s get something straight. I’m not fixing everything on that truck.”
Ward interjected, “I thought we had an agreement.”
Copeland said that they did; he had one thing to fix on the truck.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Why do I feel like I am in a convention of used car salesman?”
Copeland added, “He’s a conman, I’ve been dealing with him for two weeks, now.”
Ward continued with the argument. “You had the rust issues.”
Copeland said that he fixed that problem.
Ward commented, “We had a louver door [problem]”
Copeland answered, “That’s another thing.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked Ward, “He’s giving you a four-month warranty, what do you want?”
“The additional things shouldn’t be that much more, if you could handle that…,” Ward said.
Copeland answered back, “Ok, if you want to put on a set of tires and fix the radio on that truck you’re giving me.”
In other business, the commission agreed to allow the city of Park Hills to demolish a small building located at 188 Reuter Street. The county owns the property due to a sale on back taxes. The city had deemed the building a safety hazard.
Amber Menjoulet, audit manager, sought approval from the commission to apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant and agreement. The grant will be used for various law enforcement programs.
“This is a pass-through grant, which means that no cost is incurred by the county,” she said. “The application is due May 6.”
The commission also gave approval to the developer of Lost Creek Subdivision to build an extension of Rice Road in Desloge to city specifications. The undeveloped right-of-way is approximately 137 feet and belongs to the county.
For upcoming road work, the commission approved a bid for an asphalt overlay of 4.4 miles of Hazel Run Road by Jokerst Paving. The second overlay bid approved was for 5 miles of King School Road by LeadBelt Materials. A bid for $5,800 to Keith Simpson Contracting was approved to provide crane service for setting bridge beams at the Busiek Road Bridge replacement.
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com