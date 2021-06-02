Commission hears more complaints

For the second week in a row, controversy over the extension of Rice Road outside of Desloge brought debate among residents and commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
During the public comments section this week, residents of Adams and Rice Road spoke again about their concerns about the extension of Rice Road to a planned subdivision. (An article about the previous week's meeting ran in print on Wednesday.)
Steve Pasternak spoke to the commission this week about a survey he conducted with the local residents.
“[Associate Commissioner] David Kater came to the commission and made comments about him talking to specifically the residents on Rice Road,” he said. “So, I conducted a survey.”
Pasternak said that Kater had talked to five people out of the eight home on Rice Road, but Pasternak considered it misleading.
“The rest of the people he left a map with his card attached to it, and there was nothing besides that,” he said.
Pasternak said he talked to 12 people and they all told him that Kater did not thoroughly describe the extension of Rice Road to the city of Desloge for the benefit of Lost Creek Subdivision Development. He also said that Kater made the visits on May 3 and did not explain that the commission would approve the Rice Road extension the next day.
“Everyone I talked to said he misrepresented,” he said. “He didn’t let them know the information, they had no idea what was going on.”
He said everyone he talked to was not in favor of the extension.
Kater said that he may have been misinterpreted, but he had with him three men on the visits: Jason Harris from the city of Desloge, and Clay Copeland and John Gross from the county.
A resident of Rice Road, Norm Stegall, expressed his opposition and considered it unfair that Kater had several witnesses while he did not.
After asking if the county owned the property — to which the commissioners said they have an easement — Jeff Rasnic, a resident of Adams Road, cited a state statute that says that after five years of nonuse by the public, the road is considered abandoned and reverts back to the adjoining property owners.
Pasternak asked to commission to rescind the decision to allow the extension of Rice Road, which the commission said they could not act on in the meeting and refused to do in future meetings.
In other business, Assessor Dan Ward asked for approval of a contract with a mapping firm.
“This is for approval to enter a contract with SAM, formerly Midland [GIS Solutions], for GIS maintenance,” he said. “Our mapper’s retiring effective July 1.
"A lot of our paperwork that comes through has some pretty intense legal descriptions and one of our administrative assistants is learning the process on reading them better, but he also agrees that some of them are really hard to understand. We are going to be getting into a contract to send that information to a company that can do the work that Danny [Edgar] is doing … until we find somebody eventually down the road that hopefully will be in that role.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “How long is this contract?”
Ward answered, “It will be an annual [contract] because we will renew it every year, but we are looking from July 1 until the end of the year.”
Kater asked if there was a contract rate with the vendor.
Ward answered, “It’s estimated about $23,000 a year for them to do the amount of work we present.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler clarified, “But it’s piecemeal, not a fixed monthly cost, right?”
Ward agreed, “Yes, it depends on how much work we send to them.”
In other business, the county ratified the plat on Quarry Street in Farmington that the county had joint ownership with the city of Farmington. The county is turning over the ownership of the property to the city of Farmington to sell to a neighbor of the property.
The commission tabled a motion for a request for proposal for work to be done on the county jail until the county consults with an engineering firm.
Ryan Miller, investigator with the prosecuting attorney’s office, asked for a job title change for administrative assistant Jessica Barton. Miller also asked to approve a contract for Belinda Becker as a special prosecuting attorney to assist with the traffic citation workload.
The prosecutor’s office also asked for approval to request a contract for Dwight Scroggins to audit and make recommendations for the Child Support Division.
“We’ve just asked for his help in finding some best practices and assessing the status of our Child Support Division currently,” Miller said. “We are asking for your approval to enter into a contract with them and we will present that when it is ready.”
