Commission hears more complaints

“Everyone I talked to said he misrepresented,” he said. “He didn’t let them know the information, they had no idea what was going on.”

He said everyone he talked to was not in favor of the extension.

Kater said that he may have been misinterpreted, but he had with him three men on the visits: Jason Harris from the city of Desloge, and Clay Copeland and John Gross from the county.

A resident of Rice Road, Norm Stegall, expressed his opposition and considered it unfair that Kater had several witnesses while he did not.

After asking if the county owned the property — to which the commissioners said they have an easement — Jeff Rasnic, a resident of Adams Road, cited a state statute that says that after five years of nonuse by the public, the road is considered abandoned and reverts back to the adjoining property owners.

Pasternak asked to commission to rescind the decision to allow the extension of Rice Road, which the commission said they could not act on in the meeting and refused to do in future meetings.

In other business, Assessor Dan Ward asked for approval of a contract with a mapping firm.