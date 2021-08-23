Commission hears proposal for chronic care unit

Crump planned to meet with the U.S. Marshals Service this week to discuss the plan. Then he will meet with the current medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, to look at pricing and make sure it is cost effective.

Later in the meeting, representatives from Charter Communications talked about the fiber broadband infrastructure they plan to install in part of the county.

Charter Representative Mike Lodewegen gave an overview of what Charter has a contract to install in the eastern part of St. Francois County.

“[I’m] giving you guys a general idea of our construction plans through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund," he said. "We were awarded about 2,000 locations in St. Francois County. We’re looking at getting started on this project later this year. What we are after today is the ability to know what we need to do from a permitting process to get access to the right-of-way to begin this as soon as possible.”

Ky Nichols of Charter spoke about how the fiber would be installed.