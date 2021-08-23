Commission hears proposal for chronic care unit

Infrastructure, building expansion, and federal inmates were on the agenda of the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning.
St. Francois County Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission to approve a request for qualifications for the position of Construction Manager at Risk to work with an architect and draw up plans for a Chronic Care and Mental Health Center for the jail.
“Since I started as jail administrator, we’ve been looking at a way to get federal inmates into the facility to generate revenue so we could maybe sustain ourselves,” Crump said. “One of the things we are looking at through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funding is building a mental health chronic care unit."
Crump said Chronic Care will oversee federal inmates who are fit for confinement, but need special medical care 24 hours a day.
"The mental health side of it will be two dorms where inmates with mental health issues who are compliant — but out in the general population— would be vulnerable to inmate predators," he said. “We can also utilize the chronic care unit, we can hold back beds for circumstances like now, where we’re paying offices overtime to sit on an inmate at the local hospital.
"I’m working with these contracted medical companies about coverage on that. They would be supplying the nurses, doctors, doctor on calls. The nurses would be available 24 hours per day and would be able to crossover and work with our jail inmates.”
Crump planned to meet with the U.S. Marshals Service this week to discuss the plan. Then he will meet with the current medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, to look at pricing and make sure it is cost effective.
Later in the meeting, representatives from Charter Communications talked about the fiber broadband infrastructure they plan to install in part of the county.
Charter Representative Mike Lodewegen gave an overview of what Charter has a contract to install in the eastern part of St. Francois County.
“[I’m] giving you guys a general idea of our construction plans through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund," he said. "We were awarded about 2,000 locations in St. Francois County. We’re looking at getting started on this project later this year. What we are after today is the ability to know what we need to do from a permitting process to get access to the right-of-way to begin this as soon as possible.”
Ky Nichols of Charter spoke about how the fiber would be installed.
“We don’t want to be in any ditchlines, hopefully in the right-of-way. We like to build parallel to a ditchline," Nichols said. "Our scope of work is a 30 inches depth. The top of the conduit is 30 inches deep. Obviously, in rocky conditions, we’ll have a variation, maybe up to 24 inches. Everything will be in conduit. Any road crossings will be done with a horizontal bore, we don’t plan to open-cut any roads.
“We will have one contractor working this whole area for us; that is MasTec. They are going to have local leadership in the field at all times. Danny [Shires] and his team will have a presence. We will be doing weekly quality controls behind them.”
The project will start from an existing hub on Colony Church Road. The plan is to build to Highway 32, then toward Ste. Genevieve.
Clay Copeland, superintendent of the Road and Bridge Department, asked the commission for approval to seek grants for a building expansion at the south barn on Woodlawn Drive. The expansion would house offices and a break room/locker room for road and bridge employees.
“…We need a safer work environment, our employees have no type of break room or meeting room facilities at all,” he said. “We’ve always needed a break room and locker room, as well as a safe room in the event of a major disaster … We are not ADA compliant at all. Frequently the public has to come in, whether it be vendors or citizens … Our HVAC system is antiquated, our office space and administrative areas are continually dusty and unhealthy.”
The St. Francois County County Clerk’s Office opened a sealed bid from Keith Simpson Contracting for used bridge beams for $70,200. Highway Administrator John Gross said he wanted to wait until next week’s meeting before approving a purchase.
“We can get our on-call engineer to sign off on the structure of the beams, so he will inspect them,” Gross said.
The commission approved the request for the GovernMENTOR software update used by County Collector Pamela Williams.
The next commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the commissioner’s room at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com