Commission hears report from MU Extension

The University of Missouri Extension gave its quarterly report to the St. Francois County Commission recently.

Stephanie Schindler, county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development, spoke.

“We are now allowed to be in groups larger than 20,” she said. “On March 1, the university came out with new regulations. Now, the magic number is 50, we are able to do day camps and go to 4-H club meetings again. It’s a great chance to get back out into the community. Virtual is great, but there’s nothing like being in-person.”

Schindler reported on the activities of Nutrition Program Associate Alyssa Bowyer. Bowyer does nutrition programming throughout the county. Bowyer works with some of the school districts in St. Francois County and the Bloomsdale Elementary School.

“The schools have been very welcoming to her,” said Schindler. “She has a lot of contacts and is starting a new session of classes this week or next.”