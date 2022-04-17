Commission hears report on IDA

The St. Francois County Commission heard a report from Al Sullivan of the St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) during their regular session Tuesday morning.

Sullivan explained how and why the Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) formed.

“The idea we came up with was, let’s promote the region and try to show cooperation,” he said. “(Then-Commissioner Jim Henson) had a good relationship with three other counties: Ste. Genevieve, Madison and Iron. He sent them a letter to form a group that will work together to promote the area. If the business goes to Ste. Genevieve, so be it, our people can drive there to work.”

The group that was formed was called REDI. Sullivan said the four-county group is a subcommittee of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission.

“The four presiding commissioners appoint two people from the county and other people meet; it has been going on for a number of years,” he said. “There are a number of activities that we can point to that we think have been beneficial. The first thing is, we do not compete with each other. In the four-county region, we have a lot to offer.”

Sullivan presented the commission with two reports, the first one was a survey on county industrial sites.

“In that report, it identified two places in the four-county region that has the greatest potential for industrial development. One was property located on I-55 around Highway 32. The second piece of property is the Orchard property in Bonne Terre.”

His second report was on the REDI committee.

According to Sullivan, the IDA and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission own a building in the Bonne Terre Industrial Park.

“It’s approximately 40,000 square feet. We also had several acres in that park that we recently sold to a company that brought two businesses up there.”

Sullivan added they are working with the city of Farmington to develop a new industrial park.

“The greatest thing that faces this county, from the standpoint of economic development, is available land that we have that is shovel-ready,” he said. “One of the things we are doing with the Bonne Terre site is that we got a grant from Ameren. It’s certified by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.”

Another project in the Bonne Terre area involves the IDA helping the city with a matching grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation to have a lighted runway at the airport.

The IDA also anticipates working with the city of Park Hills on the availability of the glass plant when it closes. The glass factory, which just recently shut down, was a major employer in Park Hills.

“If the company is interested in leasing or disposing of it to try to fill a big void that is going to stand there and deteriorate if we don’t move and get something done,” Sullivan said.

Addressing the status of St. Francois County as a first-class county, Sullivan said that although some people are unhappy about it, they can’t run away from it.

“We’re playing in a different league,” he said. “I like the rural area and rural atmosphere. But we are in the stack with other first-class counties in this state.

"We are looked at by businesses and we need to put on our big-boy pants and dress up and go to town once in a while. I don’t think that most of us in the county have accepted (it) other than the legal. But people make the assumption that we are ready to do these things because we are of that nature.”

Answering a question from Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, Sullivan said the Orchard Property has 84 acres and there was an adjoining property owner that would make additional land available.

Auditor Louie Seiberlich said the percentage rate of the IDA has to be very low in converting inquiries into actual projects. Sullivan agreed.

“From that standpoint, it appears as if nothing is happening, because it isn’t being reported.”

In other business during the meeting, commissioners presented a $100 gift card to Bryan Finch, the winner of the county seal design contest. His design was selected last week from submissions that came from all over the world.

The commission also approved a design change order for the Road and Bridge building to include a water softener, storm shelter and canopies at a cost of $14,079.

In another purchase for the road and bridge department, the commission approved buying on a state contract a John Deere tractor for $89,582.17 and a Rhino batwing mower for $25,136.30.

Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve Cochran Engineering for a road widening project in which a powerline must be moved.

“Feezor Road, we are required to move 10 power poles to widen the road,” he said. “According to Ameren, we have to have this surveyed and engineered. Ameren will move the poles at no cost, but the engineering will (cost).”

Also discussed, the sales tax report showed an increase year to date of 9.54% over last year. Gallaher asked County Clerk Kevin Engler if that amount is approaching the inflation rate.

“The Consumer Price Index came out at 8.5 %,” Engler said.

Gallaher said that if items are 8.5% higher, then there will be more sales tax.

Engler had reservations about the number. “Our sales tax, even though it shows expansion, it’s just reflecting right now the items being higher.”

The next commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the commission room in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.