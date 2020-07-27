Commission hears report on River Rapids Water Park

Nelson added, “The water park was never designed to pay for building the water park with gate receipts. Gate receipts were for day-to-day operations. The water park was designed to be paid for by a half-cent sales tax that the community passed. They knew what they were getting into, we had town hall meetings, the majority of the voters voted it in because they wanted it.”

Arnold noted that a lot of the visitors are from out of town, “I don’t have gate receipts with zip codes to prove this, but 85% of our visitors aren’t from Ste. Genevieve.”

Nelson continued, “I think 400 people a day breaks us even for labor, and chlorine and costs. I’m not calling anything over 400 is a profit, but it can be in the bank for little things that need to be replaced. You’re going to have maintenance after it’s closed.”

Arnold agreed. “Stuff’s going to wear out, it’s not going to last forever. The slides sit out in the open in the sun all year long. They have to be maintained, there’s stuff you have to do to them every year,” he said.

According to Arnold, the numbers this year are down slightly if the days were averaged out compared to last season.