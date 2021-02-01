Commission hears report on roads

The 2021 Bridge projects include a replacement of an existing bridge on Old Jackson Road south of Libertyville, Kings Road and replacing an Old Jackson Road box culvert. Gross said that crews are currently widening a bridge on Turley Mill Road. Concrete approaches are planned at bridges on Old Fredericktown Road, Valley Forge Bridge and Big River Bridge at Blackwell.

The Road and Bridge Department also plans to expand the building and offices at the Woodlawn location. Gross said there are water leakage problems with the building.

“All of the walls where the windows are, there is no base left,” he said. “They are completely rotted. Depending on which way the rain comes from, the roof leaks, and behind Clay [Copeland’s] desk, water will run down the wall.”

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke about how they try to budget road maintenance.

“With John and I working on the budget, it’s an extremely complicated process,” he said. “Road and Bridge’s budget, along with the Sheriff’s Department, are probably the two largest in the county and the most diverse.