Commission hears report on roads

St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross gave his annual report to the county commission last week during their regular session at the courthouse annex.
“This is a review of some of our larger projects that were completed in 2020,” he said. “In 2020 we budgeted $1,454,000 for overlay.
"Our total was $1,722,174.90. Sales tax was up quite a bit last year. Towards the end of the year we needed to spend some money, we had some roads that needed the overlay. We went over about $231,000 in our road maintenance budget, which is patch paving and pothole patching.”
2020 Completed Paving Projects:
- Old Jackson Road (Highway T to Castor River)
- Rock Creek Road
- Hillsboro Road (Highway O to Highway K)
- Dogwood Lane
- Three Rivers Road
- Old Bonne Terre Road
- Snowdell Road
- O’Bannon Road
- Martin Road
- Highway D
- Pimville Road
The road striping projects for 2020 came to a total of $39,520. Gross stated that the parameters for striping projects are only on newly paved primary routes within the county.
2020 Striping Projects:
- Old Bonne Terre Road, 2.05 miles
- Hillsboro Road, 9.35 miles
- Pimville Road, 1.45 miles
- Highway D, 6.05 miles
- Brickey Road, 3.25 miles
- Vo-Tech Road, 1.25 miles
- Old Fredericktown Road, 1.55 miles
Gross then listed the planned paving projects for 2021 with a $1.5 million projected budget.
District 1:
- Busiek Road, 3.2 miles
- Old Jackson Road, 2.3 miles
- Valley Forge Road, 2.3 miles
- Turley Mill Road, 1.8 miles
- Copenhagen Road, 1.1 miles
- Pendleton Road, 5.5 miles
District 2:
- North Hillsboro Road, 4.6 miles
- Hazel Run Road, 4 miles
- Coffman Road, 2 miles
- King School Road, 4.2 miles
Gross stated that Road and Bridge attempts to overlay 30 miles of road every year.
“With 450 miles of roads maintained, that puts us on a 15-year cycle,” he said. “That’s about the lifespan of a paved road. That gives us five years of no maintenance on that road, five years of minimal maintenance, and toward the end of that lifespan, we may have to change that schedule some.”
2021 Striping Projects:
- Hillsboro Road, 4.6 miles
- Busiek Road, 3.2 miles
- Old Jackson Road, 3.2 miles
- Kings School Road, 4.2 miles
- Germania, House and St. Francois Road, 5.2 miles
- Hildebrecht Road, 3.8 miles
According to Gross, Germania, House and St. Francois Road and Hildebrecht Road were striped two years ago, but will have to be striped again. It is unknown at this time why the stripes did not last, as the county follows MODOT guidelines on the application of the striping.
The 2021 Bridge projects include a replacement of an existing bridge on Old Jackson Road south of Libertyville, Kings Road and replacing an Old Jackson Road box culvert. Gross said that crews are currently widening a bridge on Turley Mill Road. Concrete approaches are planned at bridges on Old Fredericktown Road, Valley Forge Bridge and Big River Bridge at Blackwell.
The Road and Bridge Department also plans to expand the building and offices at the Woodlawn location. Gross said there are water leakage problems with the building.
“All of the walls where the windows are, there is no base left,” he said. “They are completely rotted. Depending on which way the rain comes from, the roof leaks, and behind Clay [Copeland’s] desk, water will run down the wall.”
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke about how they try to budget road maintenance.
“With John and I working on the budget, it’s an extremely complicated process,” he said. “Road and Bridge’s budget, along with the Sheriff’s Department, are probably the two largest in the county and the most diverse.
"We try to set these projects based on projected revenues. We try to err on the side of caution, and that’s why we have a huge surplus now, but we don’t think road and bridge should (sit) on this money, it should be used for the citizens of the county. We never know how it’s going to go taxwise, we always play it safe. I would like to add that as long as John and I are heads of this department, that road and bridge will never be in debt. We would always like to maintain that emergency reserve.”
In other business, Acting Emergency Management Director Nick Jones asked the commission to approve a contract renewal for the Rave Alert system.
The contract was available for a one, three or five year plan with the longer the contract, the more money saved.
The commission approved the renewal of the contract for three years at the cost of $12,690 per year.
