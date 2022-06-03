 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Commission hears reports

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday morning with only two items on the agenda.

The commission approved a one-year contract for the collector’s office with GovernMENTOR Systems for their software at a cost of $13,800. The collector’s office is planning to use different software next year and is renewing the current software to use during the transition.

The commission then had a report on the upcoming jail addition project.

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley said that the project bids were opened last Thursday during a special public meeting.

“We’ll be approving the bids, I think, next Tuesday,” he said.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump spoke about the planned medical wing.

“It’s going to have two exam rooms, storage room, three offices for the doctor and the nurse. It’s kind of shut off from the other. That is where we can put people with mental health issues, the ones that can be medicated, they stay medical compliant. Predators can prey upon them in general population and they can live in that area free from being bullied.”

In departmental reports, Collector Pamela Williams stated that her office will soon start posting tax delinquent properties for the tax sale.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

