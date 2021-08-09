Commission hears requests

“There were speakers that were specialists in these areas: CARES Act, ARPA funding, Human Resources Grants and county employment,” he said. “The ARPA has guidelines that are not official. We cannot certifiably say we are going to do it this way. We hope we are doing everything going forward OK, but it can come back and bite us in the rear end.

“There was recommendations to use the money initially for county jails, mental and public health, public service, law enforcement, prosecutor funding for new hires to offset the COVID-related backlog, but no raises involved. A broadband taskforce is to be formed and delay spending money as the new infrastructure bill being discussed is probably going to pick that up.

Seiberlich stated that the "Wayfair" tax goes into effect at the end of this month, but the county will not receive that county use tax money for possibly another year, and the commissioners will have to act on it.

Another big discussion for the auditors was the difficulty hiring employees. Seiberlich noted some counties are using hiring incentives where an extra lump sum is paid to new employees.