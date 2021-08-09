Commission hears requests

Budget funding and equipment purchases were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission during its regular meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
The commission approved buying a truck-mounted broom for the Road and Bridge Department from CMW Equipment for $11,317. Highway Administrator John Gross said last week they had no bids. After they contacted several equipment sales vendors, only one other had a broom and it was significantly more expensive.
Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked for permission to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds to finish scanning deed books.
“We have an estimate on the cost,” he said. “In the past it’s been about 55 books a year at a cost of $25,000 or $454 per book. If you take that $454 and multiply that by 835 books, we come up with $379,000, (which is) what we are going to request today.
"We don’t believe that will be the amount, because when they do this all at once, they tend to give you discounts. Also, this is money that won’t come out of the county money, it is federal money.”
The commission approved the request to bid for the scanning project.
Also for the Recorder of Deeds Office, a sealed bid from Fidlar Technologies was opened for scanning project Phase V at a cost of $28,872.20.
“This was for 33 books, not knowing what was going to go on today.” Graf said.
Emergency Management Director Nick Jones asked the commission to buy two new badge printers, one for Emergency Management and one for the IT Department.
“Right now we have one that was purchased with Homeland Security money,” he said. “We’ve been sharing it to make the badges we have here and I also make them for emergency responders. It’s getting old, it’s about done.”
Jones said it’s a problem moving the badge printer back and forth between the courthouse annex and the sheriff’s department.
The commission approved buying two of the printers through a state contract at $7,412.50 each.
Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam followed up with a modified budget request using ARPA funding from two weeks ago.
“We have revamped what we are asking for,” she said. “We have removed the portion regarding the premium pay for the employees, with the exception of the two starting attorneys.
"We are asking for an additional investigator position and two legal secretary positions and to move the funding of the four contract attorneys that we currently have, out of our county budget onto the federal budget, that’s a total of $133,000 per year that would now be paid for, instead of by the county, by federal funding. That’s a total of $263,493.80.”
Gilliam also asked for $11,765 for the starting pay of two attorneys, a one-time expenditure of $4,500 for software and equipment for the attorneys, and the one-time cost of $10,000 for the Karpel law enforcement software module along with a $2,000 per year maintenance fee.
“The total yearly would be $297,848.80. It’s an estimated total cost of $734,301. We’re open to having it reviewed on a yearly basis as to whether or not we need the additional funding, based on the caseload," she said.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked if the total cost was for the two and a half year program, which Gilliam agreed to. The commission agreed to the budget based upon a yearly review.
Fleet Manager Buck Copeland asked to buy a new truck for Emergency Management.
“The truck that Nick [Jones] is driving now has seen better days,” he said. “It’s a 2005 (model) with 140,000 miles. The engine’s shot, it will be $7,000 to repair it; it’s really not worth it. We are requesting to buy a new truck for $37,923. It’s a three quarter-ton F250 four-door with trailer tow.”
There was discussion that Jones needs the larger truck to tow the FEMA trailers and generators in the case of emergencies.
During departmental reports, Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke about the annual auditor’s conference.
“There were speakers that were specialists in these areas: CARES Act, ARPA funding, Human Resources Grants and county employment,” he said. “The ARPA has guidelines that are not official. We cannot certifiably say we are going to do it this way. We hope we are doing everything going forward OK, but it can come back and bite us in the rear end.
“There was recommendations to use the money initially for county jails, mental and public health, public service, law enforcement, prosecutor funding for new hires to offset the COVID-related backlog, but no raises involved. A broadband taskforce is to be formed and delay spending money as the new infrastructure bill being discussed is probably going to pick that up.
Seiberlich stated that the "Wayfair" tax goes into effect at the end of this month, but the county will not receive that county use tax money for possibly another year, and the commissioners will have to act on it.
Another big discussion for the auditors was the difficulty hiring employees. Seiberlich noted some counties are using hiring incentives where an extra lump sum is paid to new employees.
“I am not recommending that … but we came up with the recommendation that there ought to be an incentive bonus paid to county workers who recommend a new employee that stays through the probationary period,” he said.
According to Seiberlich, county policy and bid-letting confirmation were also heavily discussed.
Seiberlich said liability and property insurance premiums are going to rise dramatically, primarily based on suits against law enforcement. He said insurance providers are emphasizing road and bridge and sheriff risk-management meetings. He finished his report with a note that the county is behind on travel reimbursement.
“You cannot buy a breakfast for $10 in Jefferson City, even at McDonald’s,” he said. “In-state reimbursement is low in this county … What if the sheriff’s department has to travel out of state, I have no idea what a burger in Virginia would cost. That ought to be a consideration of the county.”
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland brought up the issue of road sign theft.
“We have spent over $5,000 this year on the theft of signs,” he said. “We have reached out to the IT department with the possibility of purchasing some GPS trackers to put on some of our signs. Should they be stolen, then we would seek prosecution.”
Gallaher asked if the GPS units would be obscure.
“Yes, you won’t be able to know where they are or which ones they’re on,” Copeland said. “This is a public safety issue.”
