Commission hears requests

The St. Francois County Commission worked on appointments and grants during their regular session Tuesday morning.

The commission approved the appointment of Dana Jenkins to the NESS Board. Current Board Member Vicki Weible explained the purpose of the Network for Emergency Sheltered Services, Inc.

“The NESS Board was formed in 1985 and is required by statute because we do have an emergency shelter in our county that serves the entire (judicial) circuit,” she said. “There is money assessed from court costs and filing fees to fund the shelter.

"The NESS Board (consists of) two people from each county that are appointed. The court costs come from municipalities and marriage licenses that go into the domestic abuse shelter fund ….The board meets quarterly and gets a report from the SEMO Family Violence Council. Each October we go over the financials and decide how much money to give.”

In other business, Lt. Mike Ryan of the sheriff’s department approached the commission to apply for a block grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety for $9,999 for rifle mounts in some of the patrol cars. The commission approved the application for the grant and for the application of a matching ARPA Peace Officer grant of $40,000 to buy miscellaneous equipment for the sheriff’s department. The county would use $20,000 from the sheriff department’s 2023 budget to match the $20,000 from the state ARPA grant. The items would be purchased under state contract vendors.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission to approve a change order for the jail addition of $9,829 to replace existing thermostats to work with the new HVAC system.

“It overwhelmed them, is what happened,” he said.

The commission approved the request.

Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam asked to move one grant employee to regular payroll and approve the addition of a part-time secretary.

“We have a part-time secretary that is in a full-time secretary position in our budget,” she said.

The commission approved the changes in the office position.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.